This 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster Embodies Open-Top Driving Pleasure

Porsche introduced the Speedster in 1954. Inspired by the America Roadster, the aluminum-bodied sports car weighs 160 kilograms (make that nearly 353 pounds) less than the fixed-head coupe. Porsche importer Max Hoffman is the gentleman who convinced the Stuttgart-based automaker to develop the Speedster. He requested an inexpensive design for the U.S. market, a canvas-topped sports car with a boxer engine and little in the way of amenities to keep the starting price as low as possible.

