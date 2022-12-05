Porsche 911 ST Spied for the Last Time Before Its Unveiling

Porsche's engineers continue developing new versions of the 911, and one of those is reportedly called 911 ST. It is part of the company's heritage series, which had the 911 Sport Classic launched earlier this year, and the ST is set to follow. We have fresh spy shots of the prototype, and it looks like it is almost ready to be unveiled.
The latest model, whose prototype you can observe in the photo gallery of this article, as well as in the image at the top, is set to bring back a name that has not been used since 1970. Back then, Porsche only made 24 units of the 911 ST, and it was the lightest of its kind at the time. It will be interesting to see if its modern successor will try to follow in its footsteps.
The new 911 ST is based on the 911 GT3 Touring that comes with a double-bubble roof. The front fenders have a similar aerodynamic element as found on the GT3 RS. It may just look like the described element, because it is covered by a bit of camouflage, so it is tough to be entirely sure until its unveiling. As a reference, this is what the 911 Sport Classic used to be like in prototype form.
The door panels might be made from carbon fiber, just like on the GT3 RS, as they already share the body and the door handles. The latter is a classic touch that comes with both reduced weight and retro styling, so nobody could say no to those.
The rest of the vehicle appears to be largely uncamouflaged, and we can spot one of the company's center-lock wheels that have massive brakes behind them. The rear seats are eliminated in favor of a rollcage. This is a track-oriented model that is good for street use, as well, so it should have all the creature comforts expected from a modern sports car in 2022.
Porsche might reveal the upcoming 911 ST any minute now, as its prototype has finished its development work, and just a few details need to be approved before it is shown to the public.
