2024 Porsche Panamera Caught Tearing Up the 'Ring, It Ain't No Lord in Disguise

The 2024 Porsche Panamera is no lord of the rings, but it was caught doing its thing at the Nurburgring recently. Our spy photographers nabbed this prototype while it was feasting on apexes, and it appears to be some kind of performance derivative. After all, it does have a big mouth, beefy brakes, and an extendable spoiler at the rear.
It looks the same as its predecessor to the untrained eye. And it is basically the same car beneath the sheet metal, as the Zuffenhausen brand hasn't prepared a new generation but an extensive mid-cycle refresh. In the looks department, it has new headlamps with tape around them to mirror the styling of the ones equipping the current iteration. It has some wide intakes in the new bumper with horizontal slats and new vents on the front fenders hidden beneath the stickers.
Out back, the facelifted Porsche Panamera received new taillights, and they will probably appear as a single unit, with a continuous strip going from fender to fender. As we already told you, the pictured tester had an extendable rear wing, and we can also see four tailpipes coming out from the diffuser. Overall, the brand's business sedan will have the same proportions as before, more or less, as it is based on the same platform. Still, we reckon they at least revised the chassis.
Additional changes could comprise extra oomph. It could mirror the Cayenne in the power department. The crossover got a V8 instead of a V6 in the S trim, which now enjoys 468 hp. The current Panamera 4S packs the same six-banger as the pre-facelifted Cayenne, so it could get a V8. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is expected with a larger battery, as this version of the high-rider now uses a 25.9 kWh unit instead of the older model's 17.8 kWh. Don't hold your breath for an all-electric variant, as that role goes to the Taycan.
More upgrades will be found in the cabin, where the facelifted Panamera will get a new infotainment system, likely joined by fresh digital dials. A third display will be positioned in front of the passenger, and it will be an optional extra. The same upgrades will be adopted by the Sport Turismo, aka the wagon variant, which will live on for the mid-cycle refresh, targeting those who need a more spacious cargo area by being a more family-friendly proposal.
When it launches, presumably later this year, the 2024 Porsche Panamera will perhaps become a bit more expensive. The current lineup kicks off at $92,200, before destination and dealer fees, and the new one could be a few thousand dollars pricier. We should find out if that's the case shortly after the grand premiere.
