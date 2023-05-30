San Jorge Is a Supercharged Triumph Thruxton R With 160 HP at Its Disposal

We’ll probably never see the guys at Tamarit Motorcycles coming up with a bland project, but some of the bikes they create are downright incredible even for a workshop of their caliber. Nicknamed San Jorge, the specimen showcased in these photos is one such entity, demonstrating just how far the Tamarit squad can push the custom envelope.
It’s the 95th build to come out of their garage in sunny Spain, and the starting point was a Triumph Thruxton R. The cosmetic side of things isn’t too crazy by Tamarit’s standards, but the performance aspect underwent a radical upgrade. As if the 96 ponies delivered by the Thruxton R’s parallel-twin weren’t enough, the lads thought it would be a great idea to boost that figure all the way up to 160 hp.
Why have this much power on something with no fairings nor the best ergonomics for high-speed thrills? Well, because you can, obviously. All that grunt is made possible thanks to a TTS Performance supercharger found on the right-hand side of the engine, but there’s also some exhaust wizardry providing increased airflow.
The OEM pipework got ditched in favor of a premium aftermarket replacement from Zard, which has the added benefit of looking superb. This is precisely how we would describe the rest of this beast’s appearance, as well, with its rear end flaunting a revised subframe and a thickly-padded brown leather saddle.
Dual-function LEDs are attached to the modified rear frame tubing, and Tamarit also fitted an oval badge depicting the build’s name and number at the southernmost tip. The stock fuel tank was kept in play, but its Triumph decals made way for much groovier emblems with the shop’s logo. A custom-built front fender is the only other piece of bodywork you’ll find on San Jorge.
In terms of footwear, the motorcycle boasts chromed Kineo rims enveloped in K73 rubber from Heidenau. Whereas its brakes got upgraded with aftermarket wave rotors, the Ohlins suspension components were deemed perfectly capable of handling the extra grunt, so they’ve been left untouched.
Peek up at the cockpit area, and you’ll notice a flat handlebar equipped with tiny switchgear, underslung mirrors, and bar-end turn signals, as well as Puig control levers. Chrome-plated triple clamps also make an appearance, along with a high-grade gyroscopic LED headlamp to keep the way ahead nice and lit.
Furthermore, the whole ordeal was rewired via a Motogadget mo.Unit control module, but getting this part to work with the supercharger required an additional controller and some very ingenious thinking. For the final touches, San Jorge got treated to a Tamarit-branded chain guard, new foot pegs, and a glossy coat of silver paint on its fuel tank and front fender.
