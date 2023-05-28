LS-Swapped Land Rover Defender Costs More Than a New Mercedes-AMG G 63

Despite the new-gen Land Rover Defender being around since 2019, there is still a big market for its predecessors, especially those that underwent a complete restoration process and got a new, more serious motor under the hood. And if these models make your heart beat faster, then you will adore this 1992 copy.
That's right, it was born over three decades ago and was fully restored. It has a Satin Blue exterior paint finish on top of the Gray and Blue interior. Commissioned in 2020 and rechristened The Granser, this old-timer 4x4 was stripped to the bone, and each component was either refurbished or replaced by The LandRovers, a Netherlands-based company.
During this time, it embraced its overlanding nature by getting a few upgrades, like the fender flares, black diamond plate panels, custom grille, new bumpers, rear ladder to access the roof-mounted rack, and 18-inch wheels shod in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. It also features new suspension, axles, disc brakes, and a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 pulled from a Corvette and mated to an automatic transmission directing the power to the four-wheel-drive system.
Open the door, and the upscale interior will greet you, with its leather surfaces in a two-tone look. It has diamond quilting, blue piping, an Alcantara headliner, and a few aluminum elements, like the door pulls, latches, and locks. You won't sweat inside on hot summer days either because air conditioning is on deck, and USB ports to charge your gadgets. It has several cupholders, a custom gauge cluster, and an infotainment screen mounted in the middle of the dashboard, hooked up to a premium audio system. If the four individual seats are not enough, then you could carry more people on the inward-facing seats in the trunk, which is a common upgrade for previous-gen Defenders.
Since the build was complete, this 1992 Land Rover Defender has clocked just shy of 3,000 miles (~4,800 km). It is presented in excellent condition inside and out, beneath the skin and under the hood, and looks ready to take you and your close ones on a long adventure through the great outdoors. The overlander is in stock at GarageKeptMotors, and as we mentioned in the title, it's not a bargain vehicle. The vendor is willing to let it go for $219,900.
You could buy three brand-new Defender 90 cars or two Defender 110 packing a V8 engine for that kind of money. You could also opt for something posher and more powerful, like the latest Mercedes-AMG G 63, which could be yours from $179,000 in the United States. Nevertheless, the rugged nature of the pictured Defender is hard to match by any new vehicle, and we think it's just a matter of time before it finds a new home.
During this time, it embraced its overlanding nature by getting a few upgrades, like the fender flares, black diamond plate panels, custom grille, new bumpers, rear ladder to access the roof-mounted rack, and 18-inch wheels shod in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. It also features new suspension, axles, disc brakes, and a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 pulled from a Corvette and mated to an automatic transmission directing the power to the four-wheel-drive system.
Open the door, and the upscale interior will greet you, with its leather surfaces in a two-tone look. It has diamond quilting, blue piping, an Alcantara headliner, and a few aluminum elements, like the door pulls, latches, and locks. You won't sweat inside on hot summer days either because air conditioning is on deck, and USB ports to charge your gadgets. It has several cupholders, a custom gauge cluster, and an infotainment screen mounted in the middle of the dashboard, hooked up to a premium audio system. If the four individual seats are not enough, then you could carry more people on the inward-facing seats in the trunk, which is a common upgrade for previous-gen Defenders.
Since the build was complete, this 1992 Land Rover Defender has clocked just shy of 3,000 miles (~4,800 km). It is presented in excellent condition inside and out, beneath the skin and under the hood, and looks ready to take you and your close ones on a long adventure through the great outdoors. The overlander is in stock at GarageKeptMotors, and as we mentioned in the title, it's not a bargain vehicle. The vendor is willing to let it go for $219,900.
You could buy three brand-new Defender 90 cars or two Defender 110 packing a V8 engine for that kind of money. You could also opt for something posher and more powerful, like the latest Mercedes-AMG G 63, which could be yours from $179,000 in the United States. Nevertheless, the rugged nature of the pictured Defender is hard to match by any new vehicle, and we think it's just a matter of time before it finds a new home.