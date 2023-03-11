Blue Moon Is a Scrambled Triumph Street Twin Packed Full of Custom Goodness

It presents a perfect balance between ruggedness and elegance, infusing it all with a good bit of off-roading capability.
The Modern Classic range from Triumph offers some of the sexiest and most stylish motorcycles that money can buy today. However, a customization outfit like Deus Ex Machina can make just about any bike look infinitely more alluring, and the project we’re about to admire is an excellent case in point.
Built by Jeremy Tagand of Deus Australia, this two-wheeled showstopper belongs to a Kiwi fellow named Paul, and the basis came in the form of a bone-stock Street Twin. Jeremy got the transformation process done in January 2023, subsequently nicknaming the bike Blue Moon due to its delicious colorway. Let us take a closer look at what went on before that stage, shall we?
Once the donor crossed Deus’ doorstep, it was promptly taken apart and stripped of its standard footwear. Where the OEM wheels had previously sat, you will now find a much beefier pair of aftermarket substitutes ordered from Canyon Motorcycles. The wide rims are embraced by off-road-capable Scorpion Rally tires supplied by Pirelli.
For the next step, Sir Tagand busied himself with upgrading the Street Twin’s suspension arrangement to achieve better handling. Up north, he fitted stiffer fork springs and a premium valve kit, while the factory shocks found out back were swapped with longer YSS substitutes. Topping off the new running gear are high-end brake rotors and calipers from Beringer’s catalog.
Jeremy was looking to obtain a tighter rear-end geometry, so he shortened and looped the motorcycle’s subframe before tackling a good bit of bodywork fabrication. The alloy fenders you’ll see on both ends have been manufactured from scratch, and the rear unit has a bare-bones license plate bracket attached to its southernmost tip.
BAAK Motocyclettes provided Deus’ mastermind with several top-shelf components, such as an ignition relocation kit, brown leather fork gaiters, and a groovy skid plate, as well as an all-new headlight module with flush-mounted Motogadget instrumentation up top. Blue Moon’s cockpit is home to a fresh handlebar sporting Motone switches, Kustom Tech control levers, and underslung mirrors from Purpose Built Moto.
A stunning pair of brown grips act as the points of contact with the rider’s hands, with Kellermann turn signals completing the bike’s lighting package at both poles. Before sending the modded Street Twin to Juds Kustom Paint for – you guessed it – the paint job, Jeremy worked his magic on its parallel-twin engine.
The craftsman fashioned a unique exhaust system using Hitech Mufflers headers and SC-Project silencers, then he added K&N air filtration technology at the other end of the combustion cycle. Finally, a tune-up at RB Racing got the mill to play nice with the aforementioned items, and the finishing touch received by Blue Moon is one ravishing saddle wrapped in brown upholstery.
