Can-Am Teams Up With the Shoe Surgeon To Develop Custom Vehicles and Riding Shoes

Nowadays, in most cases, it's not enough for manufacturers to simply advertise their products. One way of introducing your brand to more people is by partnering with like-minded companies or individuals. For instance, Can-Am teamed up with The Shoe Surgeon and created three custom Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel vehicles and three styles of Can-Am-inspired riding shoes.
Can-Am ATVs, side-by-side vehicles, and electric motorcycles are manufactured by the Canadian company BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products). Even though it's most popular among off-road enthusiasts, the company's three-wheel vehicles are a blast to ride in urban environments and have grown significantly in popularity recently. One of them is the Ryker, launched in 2019.
The Ryker comes in three different versions: Standard, Sport, and Rally, with Standard having a starting price of $8,999 (€8,369). Customers can also choose from a Rotax 600cc or 900cc engine. What's more, it features an automatic transmission and an integral driveshaft for reduced maintenance.
There's a variety of color schemes you can select, but none are as wild as the three unique designs created in collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon. Each of the Rykers will be donated to help raise awareness toward fighting intimidation and influencing positive behavior, as this is BRP's global social cause.
Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone is a renowned Los Angeles creative specializing in developing bespoke shoes and designs. He's made one-off creations for many celebrities, such as LeBron James or Justin Beiber. In this case, he came up with a limited run of custom-crafted shoes that are inspired by the Ryker's design. They're meant to be used as riding shoes - they're built using a reinforced material and feature an over-the-ankle design, a non-slip sole, and reflective surfaces.
Both the vehicles and riding shoes were developed using three themes: "Inclusivity," "Can-AM Heritage," and "The Love of the Ride." Can-Am is dedicated to being inclusive and making the open road accessible to all. That's why you'll notice different leather and colors as a symbol of diversity in these custom packages. Moreover, the patchwork design is meant to illustrate that each person's individuality plays an essential role in a bigger, joint mission.
Can-Am has been on the market for more than 50 years. The "Brand Heritage" theme celebrates its history by using premium leather, and exotic and textural finish material, incorporated through fine craftsmanship on the shoes and vehicles. The theme features gold accents combined with dark tones - hints of red complete the look with a touch of elegance.
And finally, we have "The Love of the Ride" theme, which aims to bring smiles to people's faces, just like the Can-Am Ryker does to its riders. It boasts an eye-catching design with padded quilting textures that symbolize the peace of mind of riding on three wheels.
