Maybe It's Just That ATV, but Sherptek's Dragon Bak Unlocks Your Truck's Full Potential

Ok, so precisely when Sherptek saw its beginnings isn't very clear, but honestly, that doesn't even matter. What's really important whenever we talk about this crew from Oregon is the work they offer to people like you and me. What is their line of work precisely? Well, they're all about the pickup truck, and their products are mainly focused on taking your truck bed and transforming it into an entire ecosystem, much like the Dragon Bak (DB).
Now, the story behind the DB actually started back in 2017, as Sherptek planned this configuration for that year's SEMA show. Part two of this product's abilities also relies on another modification offered by this manufacturer, one of their modular truck beds. To operate a DB, your truck must also be fitted with such a tool. Assuming you've tricked out your truck with a bed priced at around $7,000 and reaching as high as $20K, we can fully grasp what the DB is meant to achieve.
Let's focus on the configuration meant to carry an ATV. Wait a minute that means! Yes, the DB can achieve multiple configurations, and each one is designed for a different purpose. So that I won't spoil the surprise, I'll stick to this configuration for now. Oh, and secondary vehicle aside, this setup, too, is built from an array of smaller systems.
For example, the entire contraption is completed from a Toy Dek, a support structure for heavy loads, and loading ramps. Then there are features like integrated LED lighting, internal and external tie-down points, and even a refueling station so you can tend to your rides without ever dropping them off your truck.
ATV out for a joy ride no longer requires a trailer. Oh, and do I really need to mention the satisfaction you'll get when all your friends are huddled around your new truck, asking questions about who, what, when, where, and how? I didn't think so. After all, how often do you see folks with this sort of setup driving around your town?
Earlier I also mentioned that there's more than just ATV-carrying magic here, and that's true. Once you've made it to the outskirts of town and have unloaded your vehicle, why not tap into another one of the DB's abilities, that of accommodating a rooftop tent. Yes, your tricked-out truck is now suitable for sleeping out in the wild.
According to the manufacturer's website, an ARB rooftop tent and annex were thrown onto the model in the images. However, it seems as though the DB can accommodate an array of tents and other sleeping utensils. Judging by those very same images, it even looks as though this configuration still allows for vehicles to be carried in the truck bed. It just won't be an ATV anymore, but less bulky rides like a motocross bike or two.
So, to paint you a picture of what all this means for you and your lifestyle, let's take a quick journey through imagination. It's Saturday morning, and you're sitting in front of your garage, wondering which ATC, ATV, or UTV to bring along for the next day or two. Considering the DB features a rail system that allows you to bring along vehicles of varying sizes, it's going to be a tough call. Finally, you've chosen your favorite side-by-side, and with it on the truck, your adventure mate in the passenger seat, off you go.
Since you've chosen to occupy your entire DB with another vehicle, sleeping out in that rooftop tent is out of the question this weekend. Come next Saturday, however, and all that changes. This time around, you grab a motocross bike, an e-bike, some off-road e-skateboards, and that tent.
Again, you roll out to the same sand dunes as last week, and best of all, some of the same folks you met last time are here too. But it's as though they're seeing you for the first time. After all, this is a completely different machine, repurposed for yet another type of outdoor activity, glamping with a touch of gas.
As for the question on everyone's mind, pricing for this bugger is a tad tricky; I wasn't able to find a definitive figure. As I mentioned, you also need to incorporate other components, not just the Dragon Bak, so the best way to figure out how much something like this will run you is to give ol' Sherptek a call and take things from there. Just a little something to talk to your family about over the holidays.
