BRP Recalls Can-Am Ryker Over Potential Engine Stall

Priced at $8,999 for the 2023 model year, the Can-Am Ryker has been recalled to the tune of 46,119 vehicles. Bombardier Recreational Products became aware of a potential engine stall issue in July 2022, when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration informed the company of a case that involved the loss of power caused by fuse no. 7 blowing up.
BRP decided to review this case and identify the root cause for the aforementioned fuse blowing up. The Canadian manufacturer discovered that fuse no. 7 included the position light and flasher electrical harnesses, which are routed under the front fenders of the three-wheeled motorcycle.
The harnesses in question could be loose if the routing was improperly done at the factory. If loose, said harnesses could rub on the front tires, leading to a short circuit that causes the engine to stall while riding. When this happens, the vehicle loses the ability to restart and the Vehicle Stability System – which includes the anti-lock braking system – will not function.
Bombardier Recreational Products identified no fewer than 48 cases of a loose harness rubbing against either of the front tires in the United States, of which 18 lead to fuse no. 7 blowing up. On the upside, no crashes or injuries were reported. The remedy, as expected, consists of rerouting the harnesses more securely. Customers who covered the cost of the remedy from their own pockets are entitled to reimbursement according to BRP.
Rather than introducing a different wiring harness into production, Bombardier Recreational Products changed the way said harnesses are secured inside the fenders by adding tie-rap attachments. BRP dealers have already been informed of this recall, yet customer notifications will be sent out via first-class mail between November 30th and December 9th.
As mentioned earlier, 46,119 examples of the Can-Am Ryker are called back in the United States of America. These motorcycles were produced for the 2019 through 2023 model years between March 22nd, 2018 and October 19th, 2022. Certain motorcycles are excluded from the manufacturer’s VIN list as they are within Bombardier Recreational Products’ control.
