Lil Duval Involved in Serious Car Accident While Driving a Four-Wheeler

Lil Duval was living it up on a holiday in the Bahamas, enjoying himself. But you never know when disaster strikes, because the comedian was involved in a serious car crash while driving a four-wheeler.
Lil Duval, whose real name is Roland Powell, is a man of many talents. He’s a stand-up comedian, actor, and musician. And the 45-year-old was currently in Eleuthera, Bahamas, where he planned to relax and appreciate nature.
He seemed to be successful for a few days, but things didn’t go as planned, because, on July 27, Lil Duval took to social media to announce he had been involved in a serious car accident.
He shared a video of himself on a gurney while medical professionals attended to him. You could see that his arm was bandaged, and he seemed to have more injuries to his head and chest. He offered more details in the caption, as he revealed that “someone hit me [with their car] while I was on my four-wheeler.” He explained that “my leg broke and I gotta get flown over to Nassau and have surgery.”
People hopped in the comments to wish him a speedy recovery, including several celebrities like T.I., Angela Simmons, Bun B, 2 Chainz, and more.
Just a few days ago, Lil Duval shared a video enjoying the rain in the Bahamas next to a red Can-Am Outlander. It’s unclear whether that was what he was driving at the moment of the crash.
This isn’t the first time he’s shown his interest in three- or four-wheelers, though. Just a few months ago, the comedian and rapper shared a video of himself in a Vanderhall Venice, which is a three-wheeled roadster, calling it a "monopoly car."
During his holiday in the Bahamas, he also tried out some water activities, taking out a jet ski for a spin. That one didn’t seem to have posed a problem. Luckily, he seemed to be in stable condition, and we wish the comedian a speedy recovery.
