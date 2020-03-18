Vanderhall Venice Three-Wheeler Gets Bigger Engine From General Motors for 2020

The Harley-Davidson That Tried and Failed to Become World’s Most Expensive Bike

Like many boutique companies, Vanderhall Motor Works of Provo, Utah doesn’t have to necessary funds to design an engine from the ground up. The automaker behind the Laguna , Edison, and Carmel three-wheel autocycles relies on General Motors for suck-squeeze-bang-blow, and the Venice now features the 1.5-liter turbo from the Chevrolet Malibu and Buick Envision. 17 photos



Rated at 194 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque, the LFV drives the front wheels to the tune of 4.5 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour. The entry-level specification of the Venice costs $29,950. If you want a little more kit and visual drama, the Venice GT will set you back $33,950.



What else is new for the 2020 model year? Even though it’s not a passenger car, the autocycle features electronic cruise control, heated seats, and even a heater. Wheels painted in satin black, three-inch exhaust pipes, a boost gauge for the engine’s turbo, and tan leather upholstery are other highlights.



Customers can further specify official accessories such as the luggage rack for $249, a bump shifter kit for $995, and a big brake kit from Brembo for the princely price of $1,781. A rather small recipient of touch-up paint retails at $38, which is rather expensive for two fluid ounces for 60 milliliters.



Prospective customers who aren't prepared to shell out thirty big ones for the Venice have an alternative in the guise of the Venice Blackjack for 2020, which retains the 1.4-liter engine from previous model years. This fellow costs $24,950 excluding destination charge and preparation.

In that price, Vanderhall includes two years of limited warranty and roadside assistance. The 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder mill develops 175 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque, which is quite a lot of get-up-and-go for a three-wheeler that tips the scales at 1,475 pounds (669 kilograms).