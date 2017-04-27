autoevolution

Check Out Vanderhall’s New Laguna Three-Wheeler

 
27 Apr 2017, 13:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Looking forward to buy a new expensive toy? Three-wheelers are very fashionable these days, but if you find the Morgan version a bit too crude for your taste, you might want to check out Vanderhall’s new addition for 2017 - the Laguna.
Yes, there’s also the Polaris Slingshot, but that still doesn’t look too exquisite and sometimes it tends to heat up badly and end up in flames. OK, so what’s the thing with the model here then?

Well, first of all, it has a more pleasing, timeless shape, designed to be as simple and as good-looking as possible. Then is the fact that it has doors, unlike the aforementioned models, which should make it easier to get in or out.

They can also be locked or unlocked via a key fob. A bit useless if you ask me, because even if you fit it with an optional roof, there are no side windows to create a closed environment.

Speaking about the interior, this follows the same minimalist recipe. There is no visible stereo, although a 600 Watt Bluetooth sound system is hidden around and can be used at any time.

The reasoning behind the lack of an FM/AM stereo is twofold. First, the vehicle was meant to look timeless, and a radio console in the cabin would date the machine. Secondly, the throaty growl and rhythm of a Vanderhall going though its gears is said to be enough for a soundtrack.

The growling unit in question is a 1.4-liter GM turbocharged engine sending around 200 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

A standard Laguna starts at $49,950 and comes with a hand-laid carbon fiber body, 18-inch wheels, Bluetooth sound system, heat/AC (?), and black grills, fenders, and calipers.

Next is the Laguna Sport Premium, selling for $58.850 and adding 4 premium leather combinations for the interior, premium black wool carpet, 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, cruise control, carbon fiber trimmings, adjusting dampers, and a flat-bottom steering wheels with audio controls.

Finally, you can spend at least $77,000 for the Laguna Bespoke Motoring Experience, which lets you choose from 104 leather and 120 synthetic interior setups, adds body or custom color fenders, grilles, and headlights, as well as 3 rim styles and Toyo R888 tires.

Yeah, I know, it's expensive, but you can have the stripped down Venice model, which comes with a doorless fiberglass body, wooden steering wheel, classic dashboard, and no modern creature comforts. This one starts at $29,950.
vanderhall laguna vanderhall three-wheeler cruiser neo-retro
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78