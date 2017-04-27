Check Out Vanderhall’s New Laguna Three-Wheeler

Looking forward to buy a new expensive toy? Three-wheelers are very fashionable these days, but if you find the Morgan
version a bit too crude for your taste, you might want to check out Vanderhall’s new addition for 2017 - the Laguna.
Yes, there’s also the Polaris Slingshot, but that still doesn’t look too exquisite and sometimes it tends to heat up badly and end up in flames
. OK, so what’s the thing with the model here then?
Well, first of all, it has a more pleasing, timeless shape, designed to be as simple and as good-looking as possible. Then is the fact that it has doors, unlike the aforementioned models, which should make it easier to get in or out.
They can also be locked or unlocked via a key fob. A bit useless if you ask me, because even if you fit it with an optional roof, there are no side windows to create a closed environment.
Speaking about the interior, this follows the same minimalist recipe. There is no visible stereo, although a 600 Watt Bluetooth sound system is hidden around and can be used at any time.
The reasoning behind the lack of an FM/AM stereo is twofold. First, the vehicle was meant to look timeless, and a radio console in the cabin would date the machine. Secondly, the throaty growl and rhythm of a Vanderhall going though its gears is said to be enough for a soundtrack.
The growling unit in question is a 1.4-liter GM turbocharged engine sending around 200 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.
A standard Laguna starts at $49,950 and comes with a hand-laid carbon fiber body, 18-inch wheels, Bluetooth sound system, heat/AC (?), and black grills, fenders, and calipers.
Next is the Laguna Sport Premium, selling for $58.850 and adding 4 premium leather combinations for the interior, premium black wool carpet, 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, cruise control, carbon fiber trimmings, adjusting dampers, and a flat-bottom steering wheels with audio controls.
Finally, you can spend at least $77,000 for the Laguna Bespoke Motoring Experience, which lets you choose from 104 leather and 120 synthetic interior setups, adds body or custom color fenders, grilles, and headlights, as well as 3 rim styles and Toyo R888 tires.
Yeah, I know, it's expensive, but you can have the stripped down Venice model, which comes with a doorless fiberglass body, wooden steering wheel, classic dashboard, and no modern creature comforts. This one starts at $29,950.