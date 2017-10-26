autoevolution
 

Yamaha Niken is a Production-Ready Leaning Three Wheeler

The Yamaha leaning three-wheeler Tricity scooter seems to have been enough of a success to push the company to extend this idea beyond the small-displacement class. Otherwise, this triple-legged beast you see here wouldn’t exist.
The monster you look at here is called the Yamaha Niken, and the bike manufacturer refers to it as a Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW) and is apparently built around the same powerhouse used on the MT-09, namely a fuel-injected 847 cc inline-three cylinder engine.

As you can see in the photo gallery here, the Niken looks production ready, but we’ll have to wait until November 6th when Yamaha will give us full details on it at the EICMA show in Italy.

So, why would you want to ride this thing instead of a normal MT-09 or MT-10? Yamaha explains that the LMW technology will “reduce the effects of changing ride environments and deliver a high feeling of stability when cornering.”

This translates into riding the hell out of it with close to zero concerns about road condition, asphalt type or even riding skill. That’s because you have three contact patches with the road and there are fewer chances the front will wash out and cause a low side crash.

The “bike’s” design makes use of a similar front end as the Tricity scooter, with the differences made by 15-inch wheels attached to dual-tube upside-down forks to offer sport performance. Yes, you have four USD tubes which at some point will need servicing. Mental!

No matter what haters say, three-wheelers are great leisure vehicles, especially if you fear of having to balance couple hundred kilos machine in slow traffic. Just looks at how many fans the CanAm Spyder has, and imagine how many this Niken will get because of its leaning and lane-splitting abilities.

Can’t wait for EICMA to learn more about this new beast!

