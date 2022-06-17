UPS Delivers Packages in Manhattan in a Cute, Four-Wheeled Electric-Assist Cycle

Parcel delivery is not an easy job in congested urban areas where bulky mail trucks have a hard time getting through. That is why UPS is now getting back to its roots and is testing a new and more sustainable to deliver packages: with a four-wheeled electric-assist cycle.
When it started more than a century ago, UPS was a bike messenger company and is now bringing that green, sustainable way of delivering packages back, saying that it wants to stay committed to its goal of becoming 100 percent carbon-neutral by 2050.
Its so-called four-wheeler is, in fact, a rebranded Fernhay eQuad. The shipping company has been at it for a while now, and says it’s already implemented over 30 e-cycle projects of different sizes across Europe. Continuing that journey, it has now started a pilot program in Manhattan, New York, looking to reimagine and innovate its operations.
Fernhay specializes in last-mile logistics solutions and its eQuad is meant to replace vans and transporters in highly dense urban areas, to both improve efficiency and cut emissions. Despite the fact that it has four wheels, it still operates like a bicycle and is bike lane accessible. The eQuad comes with pedals and the rider has to use them to activate the motor of the vehicle.
The e-assist cycle measures 119” (3020 mm) in length, 36” (910 mm) in width, and 77” (1950 mm) in height. Its cargo box offers a maximum payload of 440 lb (200 kg). Fernhay’s eQuad has a step-through feature for quick and easy access in and out of the vehicle, and a very low center of gravity, maintaining its stability even at higher speeds. However, to comply with regulations, it is limited to a top assisted speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph). As for its range, it offers 40 miles (65 km) on a charge.
Other notable features of the eQuad are its hydraulic caliper and disc brakes, the front suspension, solid aluminum wheels with tubeless pneumatic motorcycles tires, and an advanced lighting system that includes brake, day, reversing, indicator, and fog lights.
UPS has been collaborating with the New York City Department of Transportation to be able to kick off this trial and says that if this pilot proves to be successful there, it will look at how it can implement it in other cities in the U.S.
