Automotive-Inspired Bel Air Mansion Is a $16.5 Million Exercise in Striking Minimalism

According to the listing, the property sits on a 10,316 square-foot (958 square-meter) lot and is a three-level building with an underground garage , a pool in the backyard and a matching sun deck on the roof. The mansion stands out for its split-level architecture, where the second level is cantilevered, offering a striking contrast and a very unusual and dynamic appearance, as well as a shady retreat. The three levels are connected through a glass-wrapped staircase and a frame-less glass elevator, because not all multi-millionaires are into walking, even in their own homes.The exterior design is penned with direct inspiration from the styling of hypercars, with flowing, sinuous lines contrasted by swathes of glazing, which, in this case, favor a “connection to the deepest level.” The idea is to have residents connect to the outside world without actually being outside, and it’s done beautifully.The theme doesn’t carry into the garage, presumably – sadly, the listing doesn’t include any photos of that section of the property . Still, a three-car sheltered parking space (plus an additional spot in the driveway) should be enough for whatever car enthusiast decides this could be a perfect family home, as long as they’re not also into collecting.The interior is divided into areas across levels, with many of Belgian windows opening up all the way to blur the lines between the exterior and indoors. There’s a living room with fireplace, a family room, a formal dining space, and a guest bedroom that could be converted into an office on the lower level, while the sleeping quarters are all upstairs. In total, the manse offers four bedrooms and 5.5 baths, with incredibly luxurious details like marble walls and floors, hardwood floors, plush sofas and expensive carpets, and glass wardrobes.There’s a professional-grade kitchen on the lower level as well, with tinted glass windows that would separate the working area from the guests when entertaining. A snug but still professional-grade cinema is perfect for cozy nights (and lazy days), and there’s also a spa and a wraparound balcony that boasts unmatched views of the area, from the Getty to the Pacific. As far as living your best life goes, probably few other things could match taking in the views from the sun deck of this glass home.Here’s a video of this spectacular property for a virtual tour to prove to you that, sometimes, living in glass housesbe a treat.