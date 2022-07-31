Automotive-Inspired Bel Air Mansion Is a $16.5 Million Exercise in Striking Minimalism

Carchitecture, a newly-coined term that refers to automotive-inspired or automotive-centric architecture, is the latest “thing” in premium real estate. When money is never an issue and only certain things are deemed worthy of your attention, professing your love for cars with your newest mansion is quite a fancy way of showing off.
Depending on how passionate of a car enthusiast (and how wealthy) you are, you can pick and choose among the most varied offers from developers. This property is right up there at the top: a house shaped like a supercar but minimalist almost to a fault, elegant and striking in both design and finishes, and bound to help you show off.
Located in the super-exclusive Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, this 1254 Roberto Lane property is now on the market with Kirby Gillon, Bryce Lowe and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, asking $16.5 million. Its highest selling point is not the fact that it’s a very new building, completed in 2022 on a design by Arshia Mahmoodi of Arshia Architects, but its striking design and exquisite styling.
underground garage, a pool in the backyard and a matching sun deck on the roof. The mansion stands out for its split-level architecture, where the second level is cantilevered, offering a striking contrast and a very unusual and dynamic appearance, as well as a shady retreat. The three levels are connected through a glass-wrapped staircase and a frame-less glass elevator, because not all multi-millionaires are into walking, even in their own homes.
The exterior design is penned with direct inspiration from the styling of hypercars, with flowing, sinuous lines contrasted by swathes of glazing, which, in this case, favor a “connection to the deepest level.” The idea is to have residents connect to the outside world without actually being outside, and it’s done beautifully.
The theme doesn’t carry into the garage, presumably – sadly, the listing doesn’t include any photos of that section of the property. Still, a three-car sheltered parking space (plus an additional spot in the driveway) should be enough for whatever car enthusiast decides this could be a perfect family home, as long as they’re not also into collecting.
The interior is divided into areas across levels, with many of Belgian windows opening up all the way to blur the lines between the exterior and indoors. There’s a living room with fireplace, a family room, a formal dining space, and a guest bedroom that could be converted into an office on the lower level, while the sleeping quarters are all upstairs. In total, the manse offers four bedrooms and 5.5 baths, with incredibly luxurious details like marble walls and floors, hardwood floors, plush sofas and expensive carpets, and glass wardrobes.
few other things could match taking in the views from the sun deck of this glass home.
Here’s a video of this spectacular property for a virtual tour to prove to you that, sometimes, living in glass houses can be a treat.
