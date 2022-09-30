Sauce Walka’s Cars Might Be Diverse, But They Have Something Pink in Common

Sauce Walka, just like a lot of celebrities and other high-profile names, uses a lot of his paycheck for his cars, or "toys." While his garage hosts different rides, like a Can-Am Ryker and a Bentley Bentayga, what they have in common is that the majority has something pink.
Colors do not have gender, but for the last few decades, pink was seen as a symbol of sensitivity and femininity in Europe and the U.S., and oftentimes attributed to women, while blue has been associated with boys. But, historically, that wasn't always the case. Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, it was a color that reflected masculinity. Coming back to the present day, in 2022, a lot of people are breaking gender barriers by doing whatever they feel like it.
For example, rapper Sauce Walka proudly shared a few days ago that “pink is my favorite color,” and his cars fully prove that. At the time of that post, he shared several photographs that show him sitting on the hood of one of his “toys,” a Bentley Bentayga with a pink exterior. The rapper has had this luxury SUV since 2019 and he doesn’t plan on changing its color.
What he did do was add more pink-related cars, a black Rolls-Royce Ghost and Cullinan with pink interiors and accents. In one of his latest posts, we can see that pink is present on even more of his belongings, as he shared that he "got more toys," posing with his Bentley and a black Can-Am Ryker which also comes with pink accents all over.
The three-wheeler is available in three trims, the standard, Ryker Sport, and Ryker Rally. The standard version has two engine options, a 600 or 900-cc Rotax. The other two come with a 900-cc standard engine. It's unclear which one Sauce Walka went for, but he quickly made it his own with his signature color.
Although he does have a majority of whips with pink accents, currently, he does own two Mercedes-Maybachs, the S-Class and the GLS 600, with a silver exterior. But that might change in the future.
For example, rapper Sauce Walka proudly shared a few days ago that “pink is my favorite color,” and his cars fully prove that. At the time of that post, he shared several photographs that show him sitting on the hood of one of his “toys,” a Bentley Bentayga with a pink exterior. The rapper has had this luxury SUV since 2019 and he doesn’t plan on changing its color.
What he did do was add more pink-related cars, a black Rolls-Royce Ghost and Cullinan with pink interiors and accents. In one of his latest posts, we can see that pink is present on even more of his belongings, as he shared that he "got more toys," posing with his Bentley and a black Can-Am Ryker which also comes with pink accents all over.
The three-wheeler is available in three trims, the standard, Ryker Sport, and Ryker Rally. The standard version has two engine options, a 600 or 900-cc Rotax. The other two come with a 900-cc standard engine. It's unclear which one Sauce Walka went for, but he quickly made it his own with his signature color.
Although he does have a majority of whips with pink accents, currently, he does own two Mercedes-Maybachs, the S-Class and the GLS 600, with a silver exterior. But that might change in the future.