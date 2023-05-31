Diamond-Wearing Custom BMW R 100 R Classic Is All Sorts of Exquisite

The bright minds over at Diamond Atelier never fail to deliver a great-looking motorcycle, while adding some swanky signature touches along the way. We’ve seen Tom Konecny and Pablo Steigleder do some wild stuff to their custom machines, like plating a Ducati Monster’s frame in 24-karat gold from head to tail.
Now, there may not be any actual gold on the bike shown above, but this doesn’t mean that it’s any less impressive. In its previous life, the creature used to be a rather uninspiring BMW R 100 R Classic from the model-year 1994, and Diamond Atelier’s makeover took place in 2015. Their mods created something in between a scrambler and a cafe racer, with elegant lines up high and a brawny appearance down low.
As the donor was being taken apart, each and every piece of stock bodywork was shown the door. Tom and Pablo also got rid of the Beemer’s OEM exhaust, airbox, and lighting hardware, as well as its subframe and awkwardly large seat. In order to achieve a tougher riding posture, they lowered the forks by about three inches (75 mm) and installed a bespoke subframe at the back.
The latter is topped with a tailor-made saddle that’s been put together in-house, and there’s an LED taillight keeping the rear end as clean as possible. In the center, we find the stunning fuel tank of an older airhead replacing the standard R 100 R module. It’s a perfect match for the incredibly clean cockpit, where the Munich shop fitted aftermarket clip-ons low down near the bottom triple clamp.
These new handlebars come equipped with CNC-machined controls and bar-end turn signals from Motogadget. However, the custom-built top clamp is what really gets our attention, as it features a 0.17-carat diamond above the laser-cut engravement depicting the workshop’s initials and build number. That’s certainly not something you’ll see on your average motorcycle!
Up north, we’re greeted by an angular LSL headlight, which stands in stark contrast to the retro styling found throughout the rest of this bike. Dual-purpose Continental TKC 80 tires embrace the wheels, with front-end stopping power coming from dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs and Brembo calipers. These are actuated by a premium master cylinder via braided stainless-steel hoses.
As far as the R 100 R’s powertrain is concerned, the Diamond Atelier duo removed the stock carbs to make way for 40 mm (1.6-inch) Dell’Orto replacements. They’re outfitted with K&N air filters and accompanied by a high-grade Akrapovic exhaust at the other end of the combustion cycle. When it came to the paint job, the lads went with a dark grey base for the tank, matte- and satin-black finishes elsewhere, and gold accents all throughout.
