The New BMW R 12 nineT Previewed as the Bike Everyone Will Customize

Back in 1921, a German company called Bayerische Motoren Werke moved from making aircraft engines to producing motorcycle engines, not for self but for other players in this segment. The move proved lucrative, so in 1923 BMW, as we've come to know the company, let loose its first-ever motorcycle, sold under the Motorrad brand: the R 32.
All of the above means that this year the world is celebrating 100 years since the birth of BMW Motorrad. It will be a year marked by dedicated events, and the party has already started, it seems, with the announcement of two new motorcycle models.
The first is the R 18 Roctane we already discussed, a new and important player in the cruiser/touring/bagger segment. The second is the R 12 nineT we have here, a bike that even if it's not fully detailed yet, but it's still enough to get the fans' hearts pumping.
Before getting into the details of the R 12 it's worth mentioning that ten years ago, when BMW was celebrating 90 years of Motorrad, something called the R nineT was introduced. Turns out the two-wheeler we're here to look at now is that bike's successor, only taken one step further down the road of simplification.
A quick look at the roadster reveals a lot in terms of styling, or should we say, lack of. That's because from the get-go this bike has been left as bare as possible as to allow custom shops to go nuts with ideas.
The tubular space frame lies exposed to the elements, showing inside it an air/oil-cooled two-cylinder engine of the boxer variety we're so used to when it comes to two-wheeled Bimmers. BMW doesn't specifically name what engine is there, but we're probably talking about the 1,170cc one that in the R nineT is rated at 109 hp.
The engine is gifted with an exhaust system coming with a double silencer and conical end pieces. Stopping power for the bike is provided by 4-piston monobloc calipers, and the wheels are assisted by upside-down telescopic forks at the front and the BMW Paralever system at the rear.
The above is all we know at the moment about the BMW R 12 nineT. BMW Motorrad promises to release more details about it in the second half of the year, so stay tuned for that.
Meanwhile we'll remind you the current nineT family comprises no less than five models, starting with the entry-level R nineT Pure, which sells for $11,690, and ending with the range-topping R nineT that goes for $16,640. There is also an anniversary model on offer, the 2023 R nineT 100 Years Edition, and that one is the most expensive at the moment, at $20,690.
