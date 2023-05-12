Lamborghini Replica Is a DIY Sterrato on Steroids, Yours for Less Than a New Corolla

Jacked-up supercars are still niche products, with only two models currently on sale: the Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. Both feature enhancements for mild off-roading and looks to die for. They are insanely expensive, being priced at under and over $250,000, respectively.
If you have ever wondered, the aftermarket world has this niche covered, too, as there are a few conversions out there mixing the chassis of an SUV with the body of a supercar. One such DIY project made its way to Facebook Marketplace recently, and it sounds worse than it looks.
The Lamborghini Diablo-wannabe body was added to the frame of the 2006 Jeep Liberty, apparently, creating one unique ride. It has more ground clearance than some of the best off-roaders currently on sale, and it looks ready to take on the great outdoors. It's still a work in progress, but because this car is for sale, the vendor states that it runs and drives and only needs a few things to be ready. Moreover, they claim that the doors can now be mounted, as they have the correct hinges for them, joined by other parts, like the all-wheel drive system from a Lexus RC.
Finished in light green, a hue that suits the Lambo looks like a glove, and it has a two-seater design, with the engine likely still mounted up front. Thus, don't be tricked by the rear mid-engine appearance of this high-riding replica because you won't be able to turn it into a track car with a few suspension mods. Then again, it likely isn't that fast either, as under the hood, it should still retain the original engine of the first-gen Jeep Liberty. Depending on the trim, it can be a straight-four or a V6. The model was available with manual and automatic transmission options, and it was offered with rear- and all-wheel drive.
The vendor says this project car was driven for roughly 12,000 miles (19,300 km), and you'll have to take their word for granted on that. Moreover, they say they will only answer a few questions on the vehicle because "what you see is what you get." This jacked-up replica "needs a car guy to finish it," the person responsible for selling it added. To inspect it in person, you will have to take a trip to Lawrence, Kansas, as that is where it is located. As for the finances, you're looking at $19,000, apparently, or that's what the images shared by beaters_and_ricers on Instagram earlier this week reveal anyway. As much as we want to bash it, we can't, as this build looks kind of cool, and with the proper adjustments, it can become even hotter. But do you feel the same?
