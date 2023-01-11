What Is the BMW M1 Procar Jagermeister Minus Two Wheels? The BMW R nineT Boxermeister

Back in 1978, carmaker BMW pulled the wraps off a machine that was never meant to be exactly like that, pushed into existence by a quarrel the Germans had with Lamborghini. It came to be known as the M1, and went down in history books as the first mid-engine Bimmer ever made.
Being a homologation car, the M1 was not around all that much, rolling off the assembly lines only until 1981. A little over 450 of them were made during this time, with some going into private ownerships to be cherished and cared for, while others got to race for a living, including in the prominent, one-make series called the BMW M1 Procar Championship, or BMW Procar Series.
The competition was closely tied to Formula 1, with the fastest five F1 drivers going head-to-head in M1s against private drivers inside the same kind of car. One such driver was Kurt König, who back in 1982 won the German Racing Championship in an orange M1 branded Jagermeister.
Back in December 2022, BMW’s motorcycle arm released a series of customized two-wheeled Bimmers for us all to enjoy, based on stock R 18s and R nineTs. Among them is this here R nineT Boxermeister, a tribute to König’s championship-winning M1.
The name of the motorcycle is easy to explain, a combination of the boxer engine the bike uses and the Jagermeister branding on its four-wheeled counterpart. The paint is another throwback to the car, and the fact both machines appear in the same photos leaves no room for questioning what the bike is all about (unlike what we experienced with the Green Mile).
Design-wise, the nineT was conceived by the crew behind it, BMW Motorrad partner Zweiradwerke Vertriebs, as a combination between classic and modern – the classic bit being the inspiration it draws from racers from decades ago, while modern... Well, read on and you’ll see in a bit.
The bike is propped on AC Schnitzer gold wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires. The rear one spins under the power of the nineT’s stock engine, aided in its breathing efforts by a custom Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, with probably little impact on actual performance, but an increase in sound thrills. Over the cylinder heads of the engine, the shop fitted head covers reminiscent of old two-valve bikes, and that about completes engine modifications.
A hump seat made in-house supports the rider, while up front an AC Schnitzer Clip handlebar is paired with Motorrad footrests of the aftermarket variety for a suitable riding position. Ride comfort and the bike’s abilities are enhanced by means of Ohlins suspension struts.
Like all other custom bikes in the BMW December 2022 release, this one too is a one-off with no sticker attached. And it also happens to be the transformed two-wheeler we like the most, and that’s why we saved it for last.
