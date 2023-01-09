BMW Mighty NineT Scrambler Wears German SUV Color, Suits It Well

The end of 2022 proved to be quite busy for some German motorcycle custom shops, who were challenged by BMW Motorrad to come up with new designs based on the R 18 and R nineT. We’ve burned through the former group over the past month, and now we’re diving deeper into the world on the nineT.
At the beginning of December, 13 custom bikes from the two families were shown, eight of them R 18s. Some incredible re-made cruisers were revealed as BMW is positioning itself to better fight Harley-Davidson, with one of them, the R 18 Tansanit Titan, paying some sort of strange tribute to a crystal mineral that usually shines in shades of blue, violet and burgundy, because why not...
The Titan was put together by a Motorrad partner called Cloppenburg GmbH, and the same name is responsible for its sibling, the modified R nineT Scrambler we have here – the only instance where the same shop was responsible for making two bikes for the BMW December effort.
The bike is now called, in modified form, Mighty NineT, and its design is meant to pay tribute to “classic BMW Motorrad design features,” reinterpreted for our time in an effort that took only 20 hours to complete. What came out at the other end of those working hours is a roadster machine that looks ready for whatever its rider would throw at it, from trips on the asphalt to rides in the sand and under the scorching sun.
But let’s start with what didn’t change on the bike, and that would be its stock frame and engine. In the case of the powerplant, we’re talking about a boxer air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder four-stroke unit, 1,170cc in displacement and rated at 85 lbs-ft. torque at 6,000 rpm.
Other than that, the nineT looks special all over. Making the connection to the ground are cross-spoke wheels, sized 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear. Backing them up is suspension hardware supplied by Wilbers - fork springs front and road suspension strut rear. The use of these bits lowered the bike by an apparently tiny 25 mm (almost one inch), but that’s enough to instantly give one the feeling something's not quite stock here.
Moving up, the rider’s behind meets the original bike’s seat, but modified with the addition of a leather cover decorated with special stitching and pipe quilting. The changes were made by a shop called Unit Garage, which was also tasked with fitting the stainless steel rear silencer and intake manifolds covers.
Another name we often come across in the custom motorcycle world, Rizoma, is responsible for a series of significantly smaller, but very important elements included in the build: handlebars, end mirrors, indicators, and number plate holder.
The bike is a visual punch thanks to the massive fuel tank it is equipped with, all of it draped in a color some of you might remember from some BMW vehicles (including SUVs), Flamenco Red Brilliant Effect Metallic. The hue is enhanced by means of the matt black generously sprayed over most of the rest of the machine.
The BMW Mighty NineT Scrambler is a one-off, like all other bikes BMW showed in December, and it’s probably for sale, as some of the others were. Asking price was not revealed by BMW or the bike’s makers.
