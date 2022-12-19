BMW R 18 Tansanit Titan Shines Not Like a Crystal, a Bit Confusing Too

Busy as a little bee at the end of the year, German bike maker BMW Motorrad had its dealers and partners in two European countries, Poland and Germany, come up with custom designs based on its most recent models, the R 18 and R nineT. The resulting work came our way in two batches, first in November and then in December, and we’re still to burn through all the goodies shown.
Today we’ll continue our journey into the world of German-made, German-customized two-wheelers by looking at something called Tansanit Titan, put together by a crew known as Cloppenburg GmbH.
To address the elephant in the room, tansanit is the German word for tanzanite, a crystal mineral you can hardly find on this planet. If you’re lucky to stumble upon it, you’ll be dazed by shades of blue, violet and burgundy.
The Titan is none of that. It shines a boring dark blue of sorts, a color taken from BMW’s offering, where it is known as Tanzanite Blue II metallic.
It is also not a specific type of build, as its makers kind of went with the flow, as they say, to come up with something that can’t literally be included in a specific genre, but is rather a confusing combination of classic, touring, cruiser, and whatever else you can think of.
But it’s a custom build worthy of our attention nonetheless, especially given how we expect more of these to come our way now that the battle between BMW and Harley is heating up in the custom industry as well.
The changes made to the bike are not to be easily discarded. Starting from where it meets the ground, we get BMW wheels, chrome-plated, forged, and sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. At the front, the stock fender protects the tire from the elements and the rider from being splashed with mud, while at the back a Walzwerk fender is there to do the same.
The frame of the R 18 holds the original engine, only with a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system slammed onto it. Wilbers shocks, a 20 mm suspension lowering, and a BMW Day Rider brown seat are there to provide the proper riding experience.
The BMW R 18 Tansanit Titan is a one-off, but it could probably be easily replicated if customers want it. No details on the cost of the build were provided by BMW.
