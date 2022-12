You Won't Be Driving Home for Christmas in Bentley's £100 Continental GT and Bacalar

One of them mirrors the look of the sold-out Bacalar , a £1.8-million ($2.2-million) machine, and features a Yellow Flame exterior finish said to be an ode “to the revolutionary sustainable ‘colorstream’ paint that was specially developed to emphasize the form and contours of the full-scale Bacalar.”Decorated by Satin Bronze, with Gray Tweed and Beluga on the inside, it is a piece that will be admired by connoisseurs of all ages, be it on the desk, on a shelf, in the car, or anywhere else the owner decides to keep it. It is also a very good conversation starter, as only 12 units of the real thing saw the light of day, and all of them were sold out in no time, despite the jaw-dropping price tag.In addition to the Bacalar, Bentley has also come up with a miniature version of the Continental GT Speed . Like its much rarer coachbuilt sibling, it too is a 1:43 scale model, and it retains the styling of the grand tourer. It has a Candy Red finish, carbon fiber-like accents, and a Hotspur interior complete with custom Speed embroidery and diamond quilting.Presented in official Bentley boxes, each one is priced at £100 (equal to $121) in the United Kingdom. The company says that complimentary local shipping orders over £200 ($243), and purchases from further afield will be shipped within 3 to 5 working days. As a result, you could land one in time for Christmas if you place an order today. Both of them are available through official Bentley shops.