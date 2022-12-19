You Won't Be Driving Home for Christmas in Bentley's £100 Continental GT and Bacalar

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Bentley, as the crew from Crewe has launched more merchandise that targets their fan base, in the form of new scale models that could be the perfect gift to the right person, as they were “wonderfully detailed and painted in striking colors.”
One of them mirrors the look of the sold-out Bacalar, a £1.8-million ($2.2-million) machine, and features a Yellow Flame exterior finish said to be an ode “to the revolutionary sustainable ‘colorstream’ paint that was specially developed to emphasize the form and contours of the full-scale Bacalar.”
Decorated by Satin Bronze, with Gray Tweed and Beluga on the inside, it is a piece that will be admired by connoisseurs of all ages, be it on the desk, on a shelf, in the car, or anywhere else the owner decides to keep it. It is also a very good conversation starter, as only 12 units of the real thing saw the light of day, and all of them were sold out in no time, despite the jaw-dropping price tag.
In addition to the Bacalar, Bentley has also come up with a miniature version of the Continental GT Speed. Like its much rarer coachbuilt sibling, it too is a 1:43 scale model, and it retains the styling of the grand tourer. It has a Candy Red finish, carbon fiber-like accents, and a Hotspur interior complete with custom Speed embroidery and diamond quilting.
Presented in official Bentley boxes, each one is priced at £100 (equal to $121) in the United Kingdom. The company says that complimentary local shipping orders over £200 ($243), and purchases from further afield will be shipped within 3 to 5 working days. As a result, you could land one in time for Christmas if you place an order today. Both of them are available through official Bentley shops.
Decorated by Satin Bronze, with Gray Tweed and Beluga on the inside, it is a piece that will be admired by connoisseurs of all ages, be it on the desk, on a shelf, in the car, or anywhere else the owner decides to keep it. It is also a very good conversation starter, as only 12 units of the real thing saw the light of day, and all of them were sold out in no time, despite the jaw-dropping price tag.
In addition to the Bacalar, Bentley has also come up with a miniature version of the Continental GT Speed. Like its much rarer coachbuilt sibling, it too is a 1:43 scale model, and it retains the styling of the grand tourer. It has a Candy Red finish, carbon fiber-like accents, and a Hotspur interior complete with custom Speed embroidery and diamond quilting.
Presented in official Bentley boxes, each one is priced at £100 (equal to $121) in the United Kingdom. The company says that complimentary local shipping orders over £200 ($243), and purchases from further afield will be shipped within 3 to 5 working days. As a result, you could land one in time for Christmas if you place an order today. Both of them are available through official Bentley shops.