Bentley “Bespoke” Continental GT 1:8 Scale Model Costs as Much as a New Dacia

As far as ultra-luxury grand touring is concerned, Aston Martin has the looks but Bentley does it better. The Continental GT, however, is more than a Volkswagen Group platform and a leviathan of a twin-turbo W12 engine. It’s as special as a Bentley can be, priding itself on hand-stitched leather upholstery, genuine metal, and high-quality wood in addition to other desirable goodies.
Typical of the British automaker, even a 1:8 scale model of the Conti is a work of art. Made up of more than 1,000 pieces and assembled by hand over 300 hours or thereabouts, each example of the breed is a bespoke product.
£6,995 is the price tag of the 1:8 scale model that measures 78 centimeters in length and can be personalized to an exceptional degree, mirroring the price of a brand-new Dacia Sandero. “Even the doors and boot open to allow you to admire the intricately replicated interior in close detail,” and every single one of these toys for big boys is made “under the close supervision of the Bentley Design Studio from the moment of order to delivery.”
The pictured 1:8 is finished in Sequin Blue over Linen and Beluga for the interior, and a varnished plinth is included in the price. After all, people who pony up this kind of money on a toy car intend to display it as well, right?
Bentley also offers 1:43 and 1:64 versions of the all-wheel-drive grand tourer at 85 and 12 pounds sterling, but these Continentals aren’t bespoke like their bigger brother. The two alternatives are made from high-quality resin and die-cast metal, and both are available in a wide selection of exterior colors.
The third generation of the Conti has been with us since 2018, underpinned by the MSB platform that Porsche uses for the Panamera. The 6.0-liter engine sits at the top of the spectrum while a twin-turbo V8 serves as the entry-level choice with 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) on deck.
£6,995 is the price tag of the 1:8 scale model that measures 78 centimeters in length and can be personalized to an exceptional degree, mirroring the price of a brand-new Dacia Sandero. “Even the doors and boot open to allow you to admire the intricately replicated interior in close detail,” and every single one of these toys for big boys is made “under the close supervision of the Bentley Design Studio from the moment of order to delivery.”
The pictured 1:8 is finished in Sequin Blue over Linen and Beluga for the interior, and a varnished plinth is included in the price. After all, people who pony up this kind of money on a toy car intend to display it as well, right?
Bentley also offers 1:43 and 1:64 versions of the all-wheel-drive grand tourer at 85 and 12 pounds sterling, but these Continentals aren’t bespoke like their bigger brother. The two alternatives are made from high-quality resin and die-cast metal, and both are available in a wide selection of exterior colors.
The third generation of the Conti has been with us since 2018, underpinned by the MSB platform that Porsche uses for the Panamera. The 6.0-liter engine sits at the top of the spectrum while a twin-turbo V8 serves as the entry-level choice with 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) on deck.