McLaren P1 1:8 Scale Model Looks Just Like the Real Thing, Costs New Nissan Versa Money

Next year, the McLaren P1 will blow ten candles off its birthday cake, so it will be a while until it gets celebrated accordingly; or will it?
Actually, AmalgamCollection has already kicked off the party by launching a 1:8 scale model of the British hybrid hypercar. It looks just like the real thing, and that’s definitely no coincidence, as the company used the original CAD data supplied directly by McLaren. Moreover, it sports detailed color and material specifications, and it underwent various testing to make sure that it is an accurate representation of the McLaren P1.
As for the exterior hue, the 1:8 scale model, which measures approximately 24 inches (60 cm) in length, is available in Volcano Yellow. The toy for big boys is accompanied by a black presentation box, has a carbon fiber or leather base, and a clear acrylic cover to keep dust away from it. Mounted at the front of the base are the original branding and edition number, as just like the real Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 challenger, it is limited to only 375 copies.
Curious how much it costs? Well, we won’t say that if you have to ask about the Benjamins, you probably cannot afford it, but that saying best describes it. According to the company behind it, you are looking at $17,788, or four interest-free installments of $4,447 each. Orders are said to be shipped within 3 to 5 working days, so you can have it on your desk as early as the end of the week if you decide to get it today.
On the other hand, paying almost $18,000 for a toy, albeit a highly-detailed one that is part of a limited edition, is a somewhat controversial topic. You can have a brand-new car for that kind of money, a real one, and you can choose between an almost endless variety of used vehicles. Then again, if you already have a real McLaren P1 in your garage, then this piece is probably the only thing missing from your collection.
