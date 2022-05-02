This Ferrari Portofino Is Cheaper Than Your Daily, but You Won't Do Any Driving in It

It hasn’t been totaled, resurrected, and deemed ‘undrivable,’ so why can’t you drive this Ferrari Portofino M around? There is much less than meets the eye here, and we suspect you already know the answer to this question.
If the words ‘scale model’ came to your mind, then you are absolutely correct, because this is a 1:12 replica of the real Ferrari Portofino M, and it has received the Prancing Horse’s blessing for assembly and sale.
It took AmalgamCollection, which has it up for grabs, more than 2,000 hours of development to come up with the design that mirrors the looks of the real car inside and out. Another 200 hours are dedicated to building each copy using the original CAD designs, from the casting, fitting, and fettling, to the painting.
Set to be exhibited at Ferrari dealers for their clientele, the initial batch was sold out, and now the company is taking orders for the second batch. Production will be capped at 199 units in total, and to get your very own shrunken Portofino that measures around 15 inches (38 cm) in length, you will have to pay $3,209, which is a little less than the destination of the open-top model stateside.
Carrying an MSRP of just under $230,000, the Ferrari Portofino M, which replaced the California T and is still the brand’s entry-level vehicle, is an open-top force to be reckoned with. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it is two seconds quicker than the Enzo, needing 3.45 seconds. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, and you will eventually see over 200 mph (320 kph) on the speedometer. Powering it is a turbo’d 3.9-liter V8 that is good for 611 hp (620 ps / 456 kW) at 7,500 rpm and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque at 5,750 rpm.
It took AmalgamCollection, which has it up for grabs, more than 2,000 hours of development to come up with the design that mirrors the looks of the real car inside and out. Another 200 hours are dedicated to building each copy using the original CAD designs, from the casting, fitting, and fettling, to the painting.
Set to be exhibited at Ferrari dealers for their clientele, the initial batch was sold out, and now the company is taking orders for the second batch. Production will be capped at 199 units in total, and to get your very own shrunken Portofino that measures around 15 inches (38 cm) in length, you will have to pay $3,209, which is a little less than the destination of the open-top model stateside.
Carrying an MSRP of just under $230,000, the Ferrari Portofino M, which replaced the California T and is still the brand’s entry-level vehicle, is an open-top force to be reckoned with. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it is two seconds quicker than the Enzo, needing 3.45 seconds. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, and you will eventually see over 200 mph (320 kph) on the speedometer. Powering it is a turbo’d 3.9-liter V8 that is good for 611 hp (620 ps / 456 kW) at 7,500 rpm and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque at 5,750 rpm.