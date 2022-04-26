This Ferrari 296 GTB Costs $14,065, Care to Make It Yours?

A brand-new Ferrari that costs less than a Nissan Versa? Surely there must be something fishy here – and there is, because you won’t be doing much driving in this Italian exotic; heck, you won’t be doing any driving in it whatsoever.
Replicating the looks of the 296 GTB, this is a 1:8 scale model, signed by AmalgamCollection. The company is asking $14,065 for it, and production is capped at 199 copies, so if you really want to make it yours, then you should do something about it as soon as possible.
Measuring over 22 inches (57 cm) long, the Ferrari 296 GTB scale model took over 3,000 hours to develop, and each unit comes to life after 300 hours. The resemblance to the real supercar is uncanny, and to make sure that it looks exactly the same, they collaborated with Ferrari on its development, using the original CAD designs. Even the paint codes match, and so do the “material specifications,” apparently.
Before getting the automaker’s blessing to proceed with the production part, the scale model underwent “detailed scrutiny by the Ferrari engineering and design teams to ensure complete accuracy of representation.” It kind of starts making sense now why it costs as much as a very decent used car that can actually get you to and fro, doesn’t it?
A real Ferrari 296 GTB would cost you in excess of $320,000, on the other hand, and can rocket you from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds. Flat-out, it can do over 205 mph (330 kph), aided by its turbo’d 3.0-liter V6 engine, in turn, assisted by an electric motor, hooked up to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. The combined output is rated at 818 hp (830 ps / 610 kW), and it has a total of 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque available via the fun pedal.
Measuring over 22 inches (57 cm) long, the Ferrari 296 GTB scale model took over 3,000 hours to develop, and each unit comes to life after 300 hours. The resemblance to the real supercar is uncanny, and to make sure that it looks exactly the same, they collaborated with Ferrari on its development, using the original CAD designs. Even the paint codes match, and so do the “material specifications,” apparently.
Before getting the automaker’s blessing to proceed with the production part, the scale model underwent “detailed scrutiny by the Ferrari engineering and design teams to ensure complete accuracy of representation.” It kind of starts making sense now why it costs as much as a very decent used car that can actually get you to and fro, doesn’t it?
A real Ferrari 296 GTB would cost you in excess of $320,000, on the other hand, and can rocket you from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds. Flat-out, it can do over 205 mph (330 kph), aided by its turbo’d 3.0-liter V6 engine, in turn, assisted by an electric motor, hooked up to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. The combined output is rated at 818 hp (830 ps / 610 kW), and it has a total of 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque available via the fun pedal.