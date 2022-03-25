Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 1:4 Scale Model Can Grace Your Home for $34,981

In order to celebrate Lewis Hamilton’s seven World Drivers’ titles in F1, a team of craftsmen in the UK decided to hand-built a small batch (seven) of limited-edition Mercedes-AMG W11 race cars, at a 1:4 scale. This means you’ll need to clear a lot of room in your house in order to put one of these babies on display.
Aside from how big they are, these scale models also happen to be tremendously expensive. This one is $34,981, but as you can see, the sheer size of it and the attention to detail are quite impressive. Also, the same team will build five models for Valtteri Bottas and George Russell on request.
If you need a more precise description of this car, we can tell you that it’s based on the W11 raced by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de Portugal on October 25, 2020. It was the race where Hamilton became F1’s most successful driver of all time, amassing 92 race wins.
Created by Amalgam Collection, in collaboration with the Memento Group, this 1:4 scale replica was developed in Amalgam’s workshops with the assistance of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. The latter provided Amalgam with CAD data, original finishes, materials and various other original drawings.
Here’s a brief rundown of everything that the W11 accomplished on track: 13 wins, 12 podiums, 15 poles, 9 fastest laps, and a total of 573 points scored between Hamilton and Bottas. Fun fact, this was the car that featured Mercedes’ controversial DAS system (Dual Axis Steering), which allowed the driver to adjust the toe of the front wheels in order to optimize mechanical grip. This was done by either pulling or pushing on the steering wheel.
DAS was removed from the car after the 2020 Formula 1 season and subsequently banned for 2021 and beyond.
