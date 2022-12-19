Harley-Davidson Speed Slave Is Slick and Pointy Like a True Racer, Having One Will Cost

Germany is a wonderful place to be for Harley-Davidson fans. For reasons that are not entirely clear, the country has taken such a liking to Milwaukee-made two-wheelers that it’s now almost impossible to look for a custom ride of this kind and not find one originating from there.
One of the biggest names of the local industry (and by extension of the larger European one) is No Limit Custom (NLC). Not only do these guys customize their own rides, but also supply other garages there with the parts they need to create worth-remembering machines.
The Speed Slave we have here is one of their designs. That’s how NLC decided to name this slick and pointy-looking beast, originally a Harley-Davidson Softail.
The name will have you think this bike is capable of blistering-fast speeds, but the reality is the shop does not seem to have modified the stock engine in any way to increase its power. Its abilities were honed though thanks to the use of a new air filter and exhaust, for instance.
What makes the bike stand out though is the way it was restyled. A large wheel up front (we’re not told exactly how large) with slick rubber on top combines with the no-fairing headlight sticking out from the fork to create a hell of a menacing impression.
The flowing lines that start up front are continued by modified (by means of a GFK cover) fuel tank on which the bike’s name is proudly displayed. The bike ends with a wider-than-stock wheel out back, tucked under a custom fender that completes the racer-like appearance.
The Harley-Davidson Speed Slave is one of NLC's older builds, but now that you know about it, chances are you’ll instantly recognize it when it passes down the road.
If you’re thinking of getting in touch with NLC and having something like this done, keep in mind that it’ll cost you quite a bit: the shop only lists the pricing for about six of the many parts used on this ride (rear fender, engine spoiler, single side swingarm, hand levers, fluid tank cover, and side license plate holder), and those alone amount to almost 7,000 euros (about the same in dollars at today’s exchange rates).
