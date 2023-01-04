BMW R 18 Bloody Sunrise Is the Perfect Custom Parts Cocktail

Here we are, two weeks or so after we’ve started, about to put an end to all this talk of customized BMW R 18s from last year. It took us this long not only because the Bavarian bike maker released many such bikes at once in the last months of 2022, but mostly because each of these builds is so unique they all deserved a closer look, undisturbed look.
In November and December, BMW Motorrad treated us all with no less than 15 customized R 18, re-imagined in Poland and Germany by the biggest names of the local motorcycle scene. We’ve burned through 14 of them, and now it’s time to delight our senses with the last one from this batch, an R 18 wearing the proper name of Bloody Sunrise.
Just like the cocktail by the same name is a perfect combination of tequila, blood orange liqueur, orange juice, and some other tasteful ingredients, so this bike is the apparent perfect blend of custom parts slapped onto a stock motorcycle.
Put together by a German BMW Motorrad partner called Procar Automobile, this R 18 went for the classic look instead of more aggressive interpretations, but somehow managed to turn from cruiser into something akin to a chopper.
A total of 250 hours of work went into the Bloody Sunrise. Custom wheels were fitted, supplied by Rick's Rad Design and sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. An LMC fender protects the rear one, with just a tiny piece of Walzwerk mud shielding decorating the front.
The fuel tank has been reworked so that it now features integrated instruments, while the seat was replaced with a custom one RockBob one signed by Wunderlich. Up front, the headlight is lower than on a stock R 18 and it’s aided at the rear by Kellermann 3-in-1 mini turn indicators.
The engine sits in a painted frame with no serious modifications. We’re dealing with BMW’s Big Boxer, 1,802cc in displacement and moving its two cylinders to the tunes of 91 hp and 158 Nm of torque.
When all the mechanical modifications were done with, Procar turned to Big Chief Custom Painting for the ultimate visual upgrade. It comes in the form of red paint with coarse metal flakes in a bid to remind the onlooker of the 1970s customizing style. The paint was then embellished with “airbrush work with stenciled scale and line patterns,” but also tons of chrome, shining beautifully on the wheels, front fork, handlebar, and headlight. The polished stainless steel exhaust system matches the shiny look of all that chrome.
Just like all the other bikes of this kind shown by BMW in the last months of 2022, this one too is a one-off with no sticker price attached.
