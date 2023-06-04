Honda CB750 Fury Isn’t as Intimidating as it Sounds, Looks Gorgeously Subdued

The bikes built by Samuel Guertin of Clockwork Motorcycles are as succulent as you’d expect from a former helicopter mechanic. Although his Montreal shop is all about choppers as of late, what we’re here to look at is one of Samuel’s jaw-dropping CB750s built a few years ago. Dubbed Fury, this custom beauty received the Clockwork treatment back in 2015, and it’s absolutely majestic to say the least!
Samuel kicked things off with a 1971 model from Honda’s lineup, but the machine was already far from stock at that point. It had experienced some questionable mods under previous ownership, which turned it into some sort of bobber with gothic styling influences. Make no mistake; gothic design elements on a bike can be rather striking when properly executed, yet that wasn’t the case for this CB750 Four.
With the donor on his workbench, monsieur Guertin started by revising its rear-end proportions. He shortened the subframe and, by contrast, added about two inches (100 mm) to the length of the swingarm. Progressive Suspension shocks replace the CB750’s factory modules, and the handsome seat found up top comes courtesy of New Church Moto.
It’s upholstered in a mixture of black leather and suede, with extra padding at the rear to make up for the lack of a tail section. Clockwork used the subframe tubes to attach a full suite of LED lighting components – bullet-style blinkers on the flanks and a peculiar taillight from Prism Supply out back. The left side panel made way for a bespoke alternative, but the right unit is an extensively modified version of the stock part.
That just about does it for the Fury’s rear-end equipment, so let’s see what’s going on up front. Samuel swapped the original forks with those of an older Suzuki GSX-R600, securing them in place via custom-made aluminum triple clamps. He also transplanted half of the Gixxer’s front braking system, mating it to a floating aftermarket disc and a Nissin master cylinder.
Moreover, these are connected through a braided stainless-steel brake line. As for the motorcycle’s footwear, we now find replacement 16-inch wheels taken from a pair of unidentified Harley-Davidsons. They’re fitted with stainless-steel spokes and nipples, with vintage-looking Firestone Deluxe Champion tires hugging their rims at both ends.
Up in the cockpit, Samuel kept things clean with a tiny Motogadget dial and clip-on handlebars. In turn, the clip-ons bear compact switchgear and elegant leather grips to match the saddle upholstery, while a smaller headlight replaces the CB750’s standard item.
Electrical upgrades consist of a lithium-ion battery and new wiring running through Motogadget’s m-Unit control module. Clockwork went to town in the powertrain sector, too, installing an 836cc Wiseco big-bore kit, Keihin CR29 carburetors, and a fresh four-into-one exhaust. Lastly, the bodywork got finished in a pale shade of beige so as to give Fury an understated, yet superb appearance.
