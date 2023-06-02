Unique Electric Hybrid Land Rover Defender Celebrates Rugby World Cup Trophy in Style

With less than 100 days before the start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup at Stade de France in Paris, Land Rover has commissioned something majestic for the Webb Ellis Cup – the Rugby World Cup 2023 Trophy Car, a bespoke hybrid electric Defender 110.
While we admire their resolution to have the prized Webb Ellis Cup safely and securely displayed in a custom trophy cabinet, we also lament the company's decision to show only parts of the bespoke Defender 110. Oh well, no worries, as the Defender sub-brand is the Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and also the Official Vehicle Partner for the tournament. As such, it is a significant part of the pre-competition event schedule, so the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour in France will have both the vehicle and trophy on display from June 9 at numerous private or public locations, such as Biarritz, Paris, Montpellier, St Tropez, or Cap Ferret – which is the conclusion venue of the tour on August 13 and 14.
Now, back to the custom Defender 110 and its trophy goodies, the modified vehicle features an illuminated trophy cabinet with "state-of-the-art technology to control temperature and lighting to ensure the Webb Ellis Cup is always visible." The Rugby World Cup 2023 Trophy Car is a modified Defender 110 PHEV developed by JLR's Special Vehicle Operations division in Coventry, England, and has a bespoke trophy cabinet at the rear while additional design features – like the minimalistic Rugby World Cup France 2023 and partnership liveries were applied on the hood and doors.
Typically, a Land Rover Defender 110 kicks off at £63,585 at home in the United Kingdom with SE trim and D250 AWD MHEV automatic powertrain. In the United States, the Defender 110 is a tad more accessible at $60,600 for the Defender S with the stronger 2.0L P300 i4 powertrain. However, the Defender 110 P400e AWD plug-in hybrid X-Dynamic S version is forbidden fruit in the US, and at home, it starts from £72,205 (the equivalent of $90,555 at the current exchange rate) with 404 horsepower on tap and a 5.6-second sprint to 62 mph (100 kph). Well, we guess that folks will just have to make the trip to France if they want to see both the Defender 110 plug-in hybrid and the Webb Ellis Cup. In that case, maybe the schedule will be of some assistance.
So, the Rugby World Cup 2023 Trophy Car starts in France on June 9 and 10 at the Top 14 Semi Finals, Biarritz (invite-only), followed by Paris on June 12 and 15, Boulogne (June 16), Mortefontaine (invite-only) on June 17, Deauville (June 18 and 19), Montpellier (July 15 and 16), Marseille or Toulon Retailer on July 17, St Tropez (July 18 and 19), Toulouse (August 10), Arcachon (August 11 and 12), and Cap Ferret on August 13 and 14. The Rugby World Cup France 2023 opening match is programmed for September 8 at Stade de France in Paris.
