Forbidden Fruit 635-PS 2024 Range Rover Sport SV Kicks Off at $234k in Australia

Quite sadly, Land Rover has not announced the exact prices for America just yet. On the other hand, maybe it's better like this because the new 2024 Range Rover Sport SV is forbidden fruit during its first year of production, anyway.
So, hot on the heels of the 2024 model year upgrades for the flagship Range Rover SUV, Land Rover has also made Range Rover Sport fans happy with the swift introduction of the updated 2024 RRS. Even better, now there is a choice between the luxurious and comfy (plus bespoke) Range Rover SV and the Range Rover Sport SV performance king. The differences are subtle yet decidedly notable.
While the Range Rover SV is the overall flagship, the high-performance champion is, undoubtedly, the younger RRS SV sibling – as the latter trumps with 635 ps (626 hp) the former's 615 ps (606 hp) rating from the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 lump produced by BMW. Even better, the Range Rover Sport SV has a bundle of "world-first" and "Range Rover-first" novelties like the hydraulic interlinked 6D Dynamics air suspension, 23-inch carbon fiber wheel option, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes with eight-piston SV calipers, Body and Soul Seat, plus the exquisite SV EDITION ONE specification.
The latter is a limited edition prepared solely for the first year of production and was only available for select customers by invitation. We are saying that in the past tense because the bad news is that all orders have been allocated already. However, that doesn't mean Land Rover cannot spill the beans on other details and even the prices. As such, for the 2024 model year, they have prepared more goodies in addition to the limited series RRS SV.
For example, the Range Rover Sport family welcomes the latest installment of the Pivi Pro on-board infotainment system, which is showcased through an "elegant 13.1-inch floating glass display." There's also integrated Amazon Alexa voice AI, over-the-air software updates, new Country Road Assist technology, plus an optional Stormer Handling Pack, which combines Dynamic Response Pro, All-Wheel Steering, or the Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking and Configurable Programs.
Regarding the powertrains, the Range Rover Sport welcomes a couple of new hybrid options. In Australia, for example, a new P460e model joins the extended family with 338 kW (453 hp) and will send the RRS to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.5 seconds. At home in Europe, there's also a new P550e in place of the older P510e, and the plug-in hybrid option features 542 hp (550 ps) and an EV-only range of up to 121km (75 miles). It's faster, too, of course, so the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) takes 4.9 seconds now instead of 5.4s previously.
Last but not least, some of the prices are in. For the local UK market, Land Rover has decided to ask for at least £83,620 (OTR – on-the-road), which is $103,374 for the base 2024 RRS. Meanwhile, in the Land Down Under, the quotations range between AUD 143,600 and AUD 360,800 for the SV EDITION ONE P635. As a guide, that's $93k to $233,930, which is clearly more than a 2024 Range Rover SV's $209k in America. Oh well, it does not really matter that much because only the latter is available for purchase. Meanwhile, that invitation-only Range Rover Sport SV may or may not reach the US market – it all depends on whether or not they found enough collectors there, too. We bet they did, but we may never hear about them...
