2024 Range Rover SV Boasts 606-HP V8 Engine From BMW

Redesigned from the ground up in 2022, the Range Rover has been updated for 2024 with hybrid-only powertrains in the United States market. Even the V8 now comes with mild-hybrid assistance, and speaking of which, the BMW-sourced engine is available with a 606-horsepower tune in the SV.
The what? SV is the cream of the crop, a Range Rover that stands out among Range Rovers. It also packs 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque, which is more than desirable in a vehicle this heavy. Land Rover didn't reveal the powerplant's codename, which is rather intriguing because over 600 ponies are usually reserved for BMW M's eight-cylinder engines.
M currently produces two V8 lumps in the form of the S63 and S68, with the S68 slowly replacing the S63. The older engine is based on the regular-production N63, which launched in the 2008 model year BMW X6 xDrive50i sport utility vehicle.
Badged P615 after the metric ponies, the SV is joined by the P530. Also a mild hybrid, the N63 engine produces 523 horsepower and similar torque to the SV-exclusive P615.
Slotting right between these V8s, the straight-six P550e is a plug-in hybrid that replaces the 2023 model year P510e. Its lesser sibling P460e succeeds the P440e. Both of them feature a 160-kW electric motor, with said kilowatts converting to 215 horsepower. Said electric motor lifts peak horsepower to 454 and 542 ponies, respectively. The P550e is the quickest to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), clocking 4.8 seconds as opposed to 5.2 seconds for the P510e. Its electric range is estimated at 51 miles (82 kilometers) in the United States or 75 miles (120 kilometers) in the Old Continent's WLTP.
What else is new for 2024? According to Land Rover, the flagship SUV includes an updated infotainment system. The latest Pivi Pro flaunts a 13.1-inch touchscreen from where key vehicle functions are controlled. Yes, the air con and heater controls are controlled via said floating-style touchscreen display, which many peeps find particularly unpleasant.
Land Rover says that 80 percent of tasks can be performed with only two taps. In case of physical controls, turning up the heat is much simpler and safer due to muscle memory. The British automaker's integrated voice control system and Amazon Alexa Voice AI do help, though. Over-the-air software updates also need mentioning, as does New Country Road Assist. This technology uses the satellite navigation system's data to adjust target speed while using Adaptive Cruise Control, accelerating or decelerating accordingly.
Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control is another piece of technology worthy of your attention, a feature of the Terrain Response 2 system. First seen in the Range Rover Sport, the Dynamic Response Pro anti-roll system reduces body lean by means of actuators designed to deliver up to – get this – an insane 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Nm) of torque to each axle.
Finally, the SV Bespoke commissioning service comes with more personalization options for the Autobiography and SV trim levels. No fewer than 391 interior material colorways and 230 exterior paint colors are available in the SV Bespoke's color palette. Well-to-do customers are further offered the Match to Sample service for true one-off customization.
