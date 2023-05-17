2024 Range Rover Trims Start at Over $107k, 606-HP SV Kicks Off at $209k in US

As it has become a tradition these days around the greedy automotive industry, Land Rover yanked prices for the 2024 Range Rover family just a little bit - from an outgoing base MSRP of $106,500 to $107,400, and only the PHEV and SV have upgraded powertrains.
A staple of both off-road SUVs and the luxury segment, Land Rover's Range Rover series reached its fifth iteration (coded as L460) in late 2021, as a 2022 model year. Many detractors argued that its styling was too close for comfort to the outgoing L405 Range Rover and also way too intimate with the cheaper Range Rover Sport. But, as it turns out, and the imaginative aftermarket realm is a statement of positiveness in terms of sales, the latest (and arguably greatest) Range Rover has become quite popular, indeed, especially in the United States.
That is even as the luxury SUV did not sport a cheap price tag, as it kicked off at $106,500 and could easily pass the $200k threshold with higher trims. Land Rover, naturally, doesn't consider these quotations too much, and now that the first US-market updates – for 2024MY – are in, we can also take a look at the new MSRPs. As a reminder, the host of new features includes the latest iteration of the Pivi Pro infotainment system, an SV Bespoke commissioning service, Dynamic Response Pro3 and Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control with Country Road Assist technology for Terrain Response, and a couple of new powertrains along with mild-hybrid assistance for the 'base' Range Rover V8.
The latter options are a fresh plug-in hybrid gasoline-electric mill with 542 horsepower, an all-electric range of up to 51 miles (82 km), and a new 606-hp version for the ultimate Range Rover SV flagship. But what about pricing? Well, after revealing the updates for the entire 2024 Range Rover family in the US, Land Rover has also upgraded the online configurator tool to reflect the changes. Naturally, MSRPs were yanked a little bit for the ten models available to configure, with short and long wheelbase plus seven-seat LWB options, and the entry-level Range Rover SE P400 now starts at $107,400 or $113,400 if you want it with seven seats and LWB.
Next up, the Range Rover SE can also be ordered with the P530 V8 engine from $130,400 or $136,400 (LWB seven seats), and if you want to live the plug-in hybrid lifestyle with the new P550e, then you need to switch to the Autobiography trim starting from $141,100, whereas the lesser-powered P530 V8 model (523 hp versus 542 for the PHEV) is even more expensive at $166,400. The Range Rover Autobiography with seven seats and/or long wheelbase is only offered in combination with the latter V8, starting from $168,400 and $170,400, respectively.
And last but not least, we go into ultra-luxury SUV territory with two versions of the new Range Rover SV P615 AWD Automatic – with or without a long wheelbase, from $209k and $234k, respectively. If you want more, you can choose from SV Intrepid or Serenity exteriors, SV Bespoke Ultra Metallic or Special Effect paints, 21-, 22- or 23-inch wheels, three interior ambiances, seven packs, and more. The latter includes a carbon fiber engine cover, a Tailgate Event Suite (with leather cushions), and even a rear-seat refrigerator compartment or the renowned Activity Key. Cool, right?
