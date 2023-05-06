Dreamy Range Rover Redesign Feels Like an EV With Luxury Overlanding at Its Heart

While some folks spilled impending doom when Land Rover first revealed the L460 fifth generation of its iconic Range Rover since it was deemed too subtle compared to the outgoing model and because it is also an expensive beast of an SUV, it turns out the popularity of the luxury model has skyrocketed.
Many detractors believed that Land Rover was asking for disaster when the L460 was introduced in late 2021, looking like a subtly enhanced L405 fourth generation. Alas, it turns out that many more folks appreciated the choice to give leeway to tradition instead of trying to outrage everyone around the posh crowds like BMW did with its X7 LCI (life cycle impulse – aka a facelift, in translation).
And that was even as prices soared – the base Range Rover is at least $106,500, and one can easily write checks for MSRPs of more than $200k when gunning for the short or long-wheelbase Range Rover SV P530 models with 523 horsepower and V8 oomph under the hood. Still, do remember that the ICE-powered lease of life is ending – and soon. The parent company Jaguar Land Rover has concocted some mighty zero-emissions plans for the next few years.
And chief among them, the upcoming 2025 Land Rover Range Rover EV is set to open the initial order books before the end of 2023. For that model to happen, though, Land Rover first needs to introduce a new EV modular architecture called EMA, transform its Halewood manufacturing facility into an all-electric plant as part of a new production investment plant, and only then start sales of the fully electric Range Rover.
However, we understand that Land Rover will keep the current modular longitudinal architecture (MLA) already in use for the current Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. As such, these versions will probably run in parallel – which could make Land Rover decide on some pretty cool changes between the ICE-powered Range Rover and Range Rover EV to set them apart in front of a broad audience properly.
For now, though, no one really knows – aside from JLR's corner office head honchos and their designers – what the Range Rover EV will look like. And that leaves the door wide open for interpretations – especially from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. A good case in point could be made here by Max Shkinder, a Ukraine-born, UK-based former Senior Designer at McLaren turned virtual artist at night (aka maxshkinder on social media), who has done these CGIs of a zero-emissions Range Rover luxury SUV just for fun.
Yes, it's all wishful thinking, but we sure wished it could come true. After all, it is a lot fresher than anything we have seen recently from Land Rover and even takes some quirky decisions that work for the best – if you want the Range Rover EV with enhanced off-road capabilities, not just mall-crawling ethos. For example, the rear taillights have an asymmetric design, and both the front and rear bumpers have a special place to hold not just one but even a couple of spare wheels.
As for the side profile, that one also shows the artist's intended rock-crawling and dune-bashing prowess, as the aggressively cut rear has a potentially massive departure angle! So, should we give this potential overlander our CGI hall pass or not?
