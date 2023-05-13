Stylishly Lowered and Murdered-Out Cullinans Have Nothing on This Serene Range Rover!

Somehow, somewhere, something made me immediately think about Sixpence None the Richer's cover of the Don't Dream It's Over song and how it would be perfect as background music for when discussing the posh and even stratospheric realm of premium SUVs like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Land Rover Range Rover.
You see, aside from the fact that they are both manufactured by automakers with British heritage, they have nothing in common except for their four wheels, steering wheel, and the company's desire to extract as much profit from their customers' willingness to stand out in any ritzy crowd. Land Rover, for example, is part of the multinational car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), itself a subsidiary of India's (in)famous Tata Motors since 2008.
Before that, it set out initially to prove they could also do off-roaders just like Jeep (Grand Wagoneer) or Toyota (Land Cruiser) do, and in time it grew into a signature brand image of unreliable yet dream-worthy manufacturer of off-road gods and goddesses. They say that securing a job at a Land Rover service center will ensure you are not without work for an entire lifetime, but jokes aside, there are more people in the world that love Defenders and Range Rovers than we can count.
As for Rolls-Royce, it has been the epitome of extreme luxury since its inception, and probably no one would have ever believed the company would go to such extents to satisfy demand that they would have a crossover SUV fighting for ultra-luxury super-SUV supremacy with the likes of Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, or the upcoming 715-hp, V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue coach door CUV and that scary or hilarious (depending on your POV) 738-hp BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid.
Alas, under the careful guidance of the BMW Group, the Brits can hook you up to their models for average car prices that last year hiked to around $500k and send your way a much clunkier alternative to the rather ugly BMW X7 flagship SUV. Oh, and with a bit of work, especially from the aftermarket realm, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan can even become a little nimbler than the OEM intended in the first place. Oh, wait, now I know – the aftermarket realm is the linchpin of our Range Rover versus black Cullinan situation.
You see, across the pond, in the United States, these two have become true darlings of the most renowned American customization and personalization outlets. And there is no need to take our word for granted as these two examples are more than eloquent. The first revolves around Wheels Boutique, which is self-described as the "largest dealer for the world's top brands" from Miami, Florida. And they sure know how to arouse the ego of Range Rover enthusiasts, even if the luxury SUV is not for everyone when posting a starting MSRP of $106,500.
But wait, this is not the base Range Rover we are discussing. Instead, we are dealing with a Range Rover Autobiography, which can only be had with the 523-hp V8 under the hood and in standard or long wheelbase (with or without seven seats) configurations, which have a price range of $166k to $170k! Add the Ionian Silver paintjob, the two-tone attire with a glossy black upper body and tinted greenhouse, and have a friendly summer-loving Miami-by-the-seaside vibe. Oh, and let us remember the aftermarket addition of a set of classic-looking polished HRE Performance Wheels S209!
Wait a minute. Since we also promised a contrasting contender, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is definitely more expensive than that, even if we are not always dealing with a Black Badge like on this occasion.However, the 591-hp twin-turbo V12 needs to haul something heavier, even if the all-black "murdered-out" style is trying hard to make the Rolls-Royce look as nimble as a Fiat 500 city car, for example. Logic dictates that one can only do so much with what they have at their disposal, but you cannot blame AG Luxury Wheels or the Platinum Group for lack of trying.
In the end, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan was dropped on humongous AGL45 monoblock forged pieces that matched the exterior looks – and there were only minor hints that something contrasting was going on inside the cabin. Those would be the orange-painted brake calipers and the ultra-subtle coachline that's almost impossible to see unless you know where to look for it! Now, that is a sensible Cullian, right? Anyway, the conundrum is simple. What would you take home – the serene dual-tone Range Rover or the dark and menacing yet thoroughly elegant Cullinan Black Badge? If you want our two cents on the matter, we will probably say: "Both!"
