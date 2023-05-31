New Range Rover Sport SV Trumps Big Brother With 626 HP and 6D Dynamics Air Suspension

As promised by the multitude of spied prototypes, May is now the month of fresh SVs from Land Rover - after the new 2024 Range Rover SV, there's also a Range Rover Sport SV in the house. And surprisingly, it comes with even more power than the flagship SUV.
The reason for the difference – 635 ps (626 hp) to 615 ps (607 hp) for the top Range Rover siblings – is simple. So, while the all-mighty fifth-generation L460 Land Rover Range Rover SV is the epitome of traditional SUV luxury and bespoke composure, in return, the third-gen L461 Range Rover Sport SV is the performance champion – formerly known as the SVR. Now that we have settled the conundrum, let us see how the new RRS SV "combines sporting luxury with innovative performance-enhancing technologies."
For starters, there's a "world-first" hydraulic interlinked 6D Dynamics air suspension that can control both pitch and roll to try and keep the SUV at "near-level stance" during episodes of extreme acceleration, braking, and cornering – that's one reason why we saw the camouflaged RRS SV earlier this month hunting apexes like a predator at the Nürburgring Nordschleife without breaking a sweat. Another "word-first" is the 23-inch carbon fiber wheel package that saves 76 kg (over 167 pounds), and it can be mated to the optional Brembo carbon ceramic brakes pack, which has bespoke eight-piston SV calipers!
The design is subtle, with aerodynamic enhancements for the "reprofiled front-end and lower body sides," plus a carbon fiber hood and quad exhaust tailpipes. Of course, the cockpit also gets unique SV touches. Another novelty in the Range Rover family is the new Body and Soul seat equipped with the "latest in-car sensory audio technology, enabling (owners) to feel the sound and experience wellness benefits." Unfortunately, there is no pricing info just yet for America. Still, we know that during the first year of manufacturing, the new Range Rover Sport SV is exclusively offered by Land Rover as an SV EDITION ONE specification available by invitation only!
As for the juicy technical details, the Range Rover Sport SV towers above its RRS SVR predecessor's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 with an additional 44 kW (59 hp, 60 ps) and hits a total of 467 kW (635 ps, 626 hp) from its new 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 equipped with MHEV technology. The results are easy to gauge: zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds or to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), as well as 15% less CO2 emissions compared to the previous generation's 575 ps (567 hp) V8. That's pretty cool, right? Especially when you hear that all the enhancements combine to offer track-focused sports car-style cornering capabilities of 1.1g on all-season tires!
