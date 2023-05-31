Mountain Chickadee Is a High-Functioning Tiny Home With an Elegant Minimalist Interior

Through innovation and clever design choices, tiny house builders use minimalism as the ideal architectural trick to find beauty in function, cut through all the clutter, and maximize the available space to create a serene atmosphere and often a luxurious way of living tiny. There are plenty of beautiful compact dwellings out there that can allow people to live a happy life with everything they need. One such model that showcases minimalism at its finest is the Mountain Chickadee design by Rewild Homes.
Rewild Homes is a Canadian manufacturer that crafts custom tiny homes on Vancouver Island using locally sourced materials. They are on a mission to help people achieve their dreams of home ownership and financial freedom and have built plenty of unique mobile dwellings tailored to the customers' specific needs and preferences.
Mountain Chickadee is the latest addition to their portfolio and was designed for a client who took it to a small village called Nakusp in British Colombia. The most striking feature about this compact home on wheels is its bright, entirely white interior that makes it look like a blank canvas for the owner to add their own touches to.
The mobile home is designed with a beautiful West Coast-style exterior that combines durable cedar and metal siding, a minimally canted roof, and plenty of glazing for a modern look.
When building their dream tiny home, people choose to highlight one of the rooms in particular, and it's usually the room they spend more time in. We often see a greater focus on the living room if the owners like to have guests over and entertain them, other homes have spacious bedrooms with generous wardrobes, and others highlight the bathroom or the kitchen. In the case of the Mountain Chickadee home, every room has been given the same level of attention.
This tiny house on wheels seems to have it all, and going 10 feet wide instead of the regular 8 feet makes such a big difference in making it feel more like a home. Moreover, the focus on functionality in design means that every inch of available space is put to good use, creating a well-organized and balanced environment.
On your left from the kitchen is the living room of the Mountain Chickadee. It is such an airy, bright space thanks to the large windows and tall ceilings, and it also includes a bay window bump-out that adds a bit of extra space. There is not much in the way of furniture except for a built-in bench seat and an armchair, but there is still space for additional seating. An L-return in the kitchen creates an excellent environment for entertainment.
From the kitchen to the right, you will find the pass-through bathroom, which is surprisingly spacious for a tiny house. It is fitted with a full-size glass-enclosed shower, a washer/dryer combo, a toilet, a sink, and a big cabinet with lots of counter space.
The tiny home is equipped with an electric hot water on-demand system and in-floor heating throughout.
Minimalism is one of the most innovative styles of the last decades, and despite its simplicity, it turned into a trend that might never go out of fashion because it includes all the necessary elements without overloading interior spaces. And this is easily noticeable in Rewild Homes' Mountain Chickadee tiny house. Effortless elegant simplicity and high functionality are the keywords for this house's design.
Mountain Chickadee is the latest addition to their portfolio and was designed for a client who took it to a small village called Nakusp in British Colombia. The most striking feature about this compact home on wheels is its bright, entirely white interior that makes it look like a blank canvas for the owner to add their own touches to.
The mobile home is designed with a beautiful West Coast-style exterior that combines durable cedar and metal siding, a minimally canted roof, and plenty of glazing for a modern look.
It is built on a triple-axle trailer and is on the bigger side, measuring 34 feet (10.3 meters) in length and 10 feet wide (3 meters). Moreover, the extra windows, the all-white interior, and other smart design choices make it feel even larger than it actually is. Once you step inside, you'll hardly believe this home is on a trailer. It features an open-plan living space with a huge kitchen, a separate bathroom, a spacious ground-floor bedroom, and a small storage loft. Daylight is bathing the interior, and the rooms seamlessly flow into each other, which also helps maximize the sense of space.
When building their dream tiny home, people choose to highlight one of the rooms in particular, and it's usually the room they spend more time in. We often see a greater focus on the living room if the owners like to have guests over and entertain them, other homes have spacious bedrooms with generous wardrobes, and others highlight the bathroom or the kitchen. In the case of the Mountain Chickadee home, every room has been given the same level of attention.
This tiny house on wheels seems to have it all, and going 10 feet wide instead of the regular 8 feet makes such a big difference in making it feel more like a home. Moreover, the focus on functionality in design means that every inch of available space is put to good use, creating a well-organized and balanced environment.
As you step inside through the full-light door, you will find yourself in the elegant galley kitchen that features ample cabinet space offering plenty of storage. All the cabinets are white with contrasting black countertops that provide plenty of cooking space and stainless steel appliances that range from an electric cooktop and hood to a drawer-style dishwasher and full-size fridge. There is also a double sink and space for a convection oven. The area is not only clutter-free and aesthetically pleasing but also high-functioning and practical.
On your left from the kitchen is the living room of the Mountain Chickadee. It is such an airy, bright space thanks to the large windows and tall ceilings, and it also includes a bay window bump-out that adds a bit of extra space. There is not much in the way of furniture except for a built-in bench seat and an armchair, but there is still space for additional seating. An L-return in the kitchen creates an excellent environment for entertainment.
From the kitchen to the right, you will find the pass-through bathroom, which is surprisingly spacious for a tiny house. It is fitted with a full-size glass-enclosed shower, a washer/dryer combo, a toilet, a sink, and a big cabinet with lots of counter space.
The ground-floor bedroom includes a built-in Murphy bed that turns into a cabinet and gets out of the way during the day. There is also a full-size closet in the bedroom for the owner's clothes and personal items, plus a storage loft over the bathroom.
The tiny home is equipped with an electric hot water on-demand system and in-floor heating throughout.
Minimalism is one of the most innovative styles of the last decades, and despite its simplicity, it turned into a trend that might never go out of fashion because it includes all the necessary elements without overloading interior spaces. And this is easily noticeable in Rewild Homes' Mountain Chickadee tiny house. Effortless elegant simplicity and high functionality are the keywords for this house's design.