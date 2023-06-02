2024 Cadillac Escalade IQ All-Electric SUV Interior Reveal Isn't Real, but We Can Dream

Cadillac, one of America's most renowned premium brands, is doing quite well as of late. At least as far as enticing novelties are concerned, that is. And they are rocking the luxury sectors all around the world, from China to the United States.
Not long ago, we discovered that, as promised back in March, the year-long celebration focusing on the two decades of V-Series high performance will lean heavily on the CT4-V and CT5-V high-performance sedans. And that surely includes the Blackwing versions, which are also on point with 20th Anniversary goodies. Moving overseas, China witnessed a triple reveal of the newly refreshed XT4 compact crossover, the first-ever GT4 coupe-SUV, and the all-new, second generation of the Escala-inspired Cadillac CT6 full-size sedan.
The latter is, unfortunately, forbidden fruit for America. Still, Cadillac hopes its US customers will be equally mesmerized by the enticing possibility of fiddling around town in a ritzy all-electric Escalade full-size SUV. Indeed, the surprising Escalade IQ was teased by Cadillac for the first time at the end of May, with the company announcing it "will be revealed later this year and promises the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and performance that has helped the Escalade nameplate dominate the large luxury SUV segment for the last 20 years." Well, that is interesting, right?
So, the Escalade nameplate is being forged as a veritable sub-brand (as per the rumors of Corvette, Camaro, and Escalade getting a life of their own from GM), with the fifth generation of the imposing full-size SUV soon to be available with standard or ESV long wheelbase, as a high-performance 682-hp Escalade-V, or as the first-ever Escalade IQ all-electric SUV. Naturally, that caused a stir just about everywhere. And not just in the real world but also across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, which quickly jumped at the opportunity to express their vision of the upcoming EV variant.
The Halo oto channel on YouTube provides fresh automotive info that is corroborated with their virtual designs, so now there is also a new CGI take on the Escalade IQ. And, as opposed to their usual depictions of the colorful exterior, this time around, they are showcasing the CGI goodies from the inside out. Focusing on how the Escalade IQ will naturally slot between the $58,590 Lyriq crossover EV and the ultra-expensive Celestiq fastback sedan, the resident pixel master imagined the fully digital cabin of the SUV as close as possible to the latter's technical prowess. Meanwhile, the exterior design – of course – takes cues from both models at the front and rear but still keeps the Escalade DNA intact.
So, what do you think – are we getting another instance of GMC Hummer EV failure, or is the Caddy Escalade IQ the one to pave the route for EV greatness for General Motors, finally?
