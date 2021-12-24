This 2022 Jeep Wagoneer’s Rear Badge Alignment Is Ridiculously Bad

Introduced in the 1960s, the SJ Wagoneer soldiered on ‘til 1991 through the Kaiser, AMC, and Chrysler eras. Complemented by an XJ Cherokee-based variant in the 1980s and as the range-topping trim level of the ZJ Grand Cherokee for the 1993 model year, the Wagoneer has returned in the guise of a full-sizer for MY 2022 with Ram 1500 underpinnings.
Now codenamed WS, the pickup truck-based utility vehicle isn’t without its faults. Recalled to correct the occupant restraint controller software in November, then called back to replace the binding seat recliner strap, the luxed-up behemoth comes back into focus via a badly crooked rear badge.
Published by @boring_cars on Twitter, the featured photograph wasn’t taken at the dealership awaiting delivery. Speaking to a public relations officer, Jalopnik has learned that it’s an early production Wagoneer that was immediately corrected at the Warren Truck Plant. The rep told the cited publication that Warren “did experience some issues with badge alignment. Those issues were corrected before any vehicles were shipped to customers, including the one pictured in this internal photo.” How did they correct it?
Jeep says it has installed machine vision systems and hand-applied locating fixtures that should prevent crooked badges from ever happening again.
Notorious for its quality-related issues, Fiat Chrysler deserves a thumbs up for admitting to the issue and rectifying it before ramping up production.
Currently the most expensive Jeep in the lineup, the Wagoneer starts at $69,440 while the Grand Wagoneer is yours from $88,440 excluding the $2,000 destination charge. Even the lowliest specification, dubbed Series II, comes with plenty of desirable – and useful – features that include Uconnect 5 infotainment, a 5.7-liter V8, and a 10.25" digital cluster.
Available with seating for up to eight souls, the Wagoneer family is topped by the 4x4-only Grand Wagoneer Series III that kicks off at $104,845.
