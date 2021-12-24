This 2022 Jeep Wagoneer’s Rear Badge Alignment Is Ridiculously Bad

Introduced in the 1960s, the SJ Wagoneer soldiered on ‘til 1991 through the Kaiser, AMC, and Chrysler eras. Complemented by an XJ Cherokee-based variant in the 1980s and as the range-topping trim level of the ZJ Grand Cherokee for the 1993 model year, the Wagoneer has returned in the guise of a full-sizer for MY 2022 with Ram 1500 underpinnings.

