2022 Jeep Wagoneer Twins Recalled for Binding Seat Recliner Strap

Previously called back to update the occupant restraint controller , the Wagoneer and more expensive Grand Wagoneer have been hit by another safety recall. On this occasion, a binding center seat recliner strap prevents the seatback from locking into the upright position. 12 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , the SUV -making brand became aware of this problem early last month. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles decided on a voluntary recall on November 18th, and owners will be informed of the issue on January 12th.



The inability to lock a seat in the upright position goes against federal motor vehicle safety standard 207, which reads that seats have to feature “a self-locking device for restraining the hinged or folding seat or seatback.” Only adjustable seats and passenger seats on a bus are excepted from this rule.



Jeep is recalling a total of 793 units produced between February 24th and October 11th with the eight-seat configuration. Manufactured by Tier 1 supplier Faurecia, the iffy strap will be replaced at no cost to the owners.



The remedy component is a recliner strap that allegedly doesn’t bind on the trim cover surface, but we’ve heard such promises before. The



Thankfully for everyone involved, Jeep isn’t aware of any unfortunate incidents related to the aforementioned condition. While they are under warranty, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer shouldn’t give their owners too many headaches originating from the automaker’s negligence.



Download attachment: 2022 Jeep Wagoneer recliner strap recall (PDF)