BMW EGR Coolant Leak May Cause Fire, Recall Issued for 50,000 Vehicles

The N47 four-cylinder turbo diesel and N57 six-cylinder turbo diesel have been recalled once again. These mills are fitted with an exhaust gas recirculation module with an integrated cooler that may leak glycol coolant over time. Considering that ethylene glycol has a flash point of 111 Celsius (232 Fahrenheit), this problem could lead to a fire.
BMW of North America further notes the fluid could mix with diesel soot, resulting in smoldering particles. If a leak were to start within the EGR cooler, this condition may translate to the melting of the intake manifold.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, the vehicles affected by this issue had their EGR coolers replaced three years ago in a previous recall. The Bavarian automaker shamefully admits “the field data indicated that there was a limited thermal event on a four-cylinder and a six-cylinder vehicle which occurred after these vehicles had the NHTSA 18V-755 recall performed.” Tsk tsk tsk...
In the 11th hour, BMW acknowledged that it needs an improved cooler design produced by a new supplier. As a result of this admission, the Bavarian automaker has instructed its dealers to replace the cooling element and inspect the intake manifold. If the latter shows any sign of thermal degradation, the company will duly replace the intake manifold as well.
In chronological order, the vehicles included in this callback start with the 328d from the 2013 to 2018 model years. The list continues with the 535d (2014 to 2016), X5 (2014 to 2017), 740Ld (2015), and X3 (2015 to 2017).
BMW stopped making the N47 in 2014 in favor of the B47, a four-cylinder turbo diesel that complies with the Euro 6 emission standard in the Old Continent. A technical update from 2017 added selective catalytic reduction tech, which injects automotive-grade urea through a special catalyst to convert nitrogen oxides into nitrogen, water, as well as carbon dioxide.
As for the N57, the straight-six turbo diesel was replaced by the B57.
