Toyota Announces Massive Recall for the 2018–2019 Camry Over Braking Issue

Toyota may be known for making some of the most reliable vehicles out there, but even they can screw up. Case in point, they have just announced a big recall for certain units of the latest generation Camry , which is conducted together with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 7 photos



The reason behind the possible failure of the braking assist is a cap on each end of the vane that otherwise rotates inside the pump body to supply vacuum to the brake boost. The caps could prematurely wear due to the material they were made of. If this happens, then drivers will observe an increased braking effort prior to any warnings.



All owners of the affected



Owners who have fixed this problem independently will be reimbursed by Toyota, on the condition that they can prove it. Anyone who owns a Camry built between the aforementioned dates can get in touch with the car firm at 1-800-331-4331 should they have any questions on the topic. At the same time, the NHTSA can also answer certain questions, and their Vehicle Safety Hotline can be reached at 1-888-327-4236. No less than 227,490 vehicles are being affected by this recall, and all of them will have to be driven back to the dealers for repairs. The cars were made between January 16, 2017, and September 13, 2018, and they have a braking problem that will increase the stopping distance, thus making them more prone to crashing.The reason behind the possible failure of the braking assist is a cap on each end of the vane that otherwise rotates inside the pump body to supply vacuum to the brake boost. The caps could prematurely wear due to the material they were made of. If this happens, then drivers will observe an increased braking effort prior to any warnings.All owners of the affected 2018-2019 Camry sedans will be notified by Toyota via first class mail, between December 16, 2021, and January 16, 2022. The automaker will inform them of the condition, advising them to take their cars to a dealer for repairs. Subsequently, the company’s technicians will inspect the vacuum pump and repair or replace it free of charge. Dealers were already brought up to speed last week.Owners who have fixed this problem independently will be reimbursed by Toyota, on the condition that they can prove it. Anyone who owns a Camry built between the aforementioned dates can get in touch with the car firm at 1-800-331-4331 should they have any questions on the topic. At the same time, thecan also answer certain questions, and their Vehicle Safety Hotline can be reached at 1-888-327-4236.