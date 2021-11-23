2022 Toyota Sienna Recalled To Replace the Seatbelt Assemblies

Redesigned from the ground up in 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Sienna enters 2022 with a safety recall. The subject vehicles are eight-seat variants equipped with incorrect seatbelt webbing guides that may damage the second-row seatbelt webbing in the event of a pre-tensioner deployment.
Last month, Autoliv observed that certain outboard second-row seatbelt assemblies may have been produced outside of specification. Upon further inspection, it was discovered that the packaging label indicated an incorrect part number for the D-rings installed in the outboard second-row seatbelt assemblies. The supplier informed Toyota of this problem, and the Japanese automaker has promptly decided to contain potentially affected vehicles.
These seatbelts use a directional low-friction insert in the D-ring to minimize bunching. Unfortunately, due to incorrect D-rings, the low-friction inserts in these assemblies face the wrong direction, which means the seatbelt material may tear in certain types of crashes. Increasing the risk of injury is a huge blunder in the automotive business, which is why Toyota had to call back a grand total of 2,259 eight-seat Siennas produced for the 2022 MY.
Manufactured by Autoliv in Mexico, the seatbelt assemblies will be replaced by Toyota dealerships at no cost to the customer. Retailers have already been informed of the problem earlier this week. At the latest, known customers will have to wait until January 16th to be notified by snail mail.
Priced from $34,560 excluding options, the Sienna returns 36 miles to the gallon (6.5 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle due to a standard hybrid powertrain. All-wheel drive is available as well, and the rating for that option is 35 miles per gallon (6.7 liters per 100 kilometers).
Built on the GA-K platform that underpins the Highlander and RAV4, the Sienna is nicely equipped right off the bat. The LE trim level flaunts LED headlights and daytime running lights, 17-inch alloys, eight seats, three-zone automatic climate control, a three-month SiriusXM trial subscription, second-row sunshades, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.
