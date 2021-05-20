Toyota Donates 2021 Sienna for LA Public Library Duty, 1994 Previa Gets Retired

Out with the old, in with the new. The Los Angeles Public Library is saying goodbye to its 1994 Toyota Previa in favor of the all-new 2021 Sienna. The latter was a donation courtesy of the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association (TDA) and will support community outreach, outdoor programming, and the delivery of materials.
The 1994 Previa was also a donation, which Toyota made more than 26 years ago. We’re not exactly sure why the library decided to retire it (probably mechanical and or comfort-related reasons). Still, it was right to assume the TDA would facilitate them obtaining a brand-new model.
“Toyota is dedicated to driving mobility for all and by making the library accessible to more neighborhoods throughout LA, we’re helping to enrich young lives and foster a sense of imagination,” stated Toyota LA region exec, Shawn Domeracki. He added how proud his company is to support the Los Angeles Public Library and that Toyota is looking forward to seeing how many communities it’ll be able to positively impact thanks to that new Sienna MVP.
If you’re wondering why a public library might need a small passenger van to begin with, it’s because the institution depends on a reliable source of transportation for the implementation of youth literacy programs. Those include the Read Baby Read initiative, which provides new parents in need with reading kits.
Furthermore, the library staff is planning on using the Sienna to travel to different neighborhoods in LA to host fun, interactive outdoor programs for children and teenagers. According to principal librarian Madeline J. Bryant, the new Sienna's fuel-efficient characteristics will definitely come in handy during such travels.
The all-new 2021 Toyota Sienna boasts a class-leading EPA-estimated 36 combined mpg (6.5 liters per 100 kilometers) thanks to its hybrid drive, as well as helpful features such as the Toyota Kick Sensor or the Split & Stow third-row seat.
