The 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Is Geared Up for the Next Outdoor Adventure

The 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Is Geared Up for the Next Outdoor Adventure

We don't think much of minivans these days because three-row crossovers have pretty much replaced them in the United States. Be that as it may, Toyota is gunning for the heart of the crossover market with an adventure-oriented Sienna with a cool name: Woodland Special Edition.



Available in Midnight Black Metallic or Woodland-exclusive Cement, the special edition “offers premium exterior styling with the versatile features one would expect from the fourth-generation Sienna.” The Japanese automaker refers to a 1,500-watt power outlet, a 3,500-pound (1,588-kilogram) hitch, roof rails with crossbars, unique stitching for the seats, 18-inch wheels, dark chrome-finished accents, and a 12-speaker audio system.



The Woodland further sweetens the deal with blacked-out badging and satellite navigation for the touchscreen infotainment system that knows how to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Instead of a transfer case and a driveshaft, the all-wheel-drive system in the Sienna utilizes an electric motor to power the rear wheels when additional traction is necessary. Safety is another strong point of the adventure-oriented equipment group, which flexes lane departure alert with lane trace assist and road sign recognition.



Every Sienna for the 2022 model year is covered by a 36-month or 36,000-mile (57,936-kilometers) base new vehicle warranty. The hybrid stuff is covered for eight years or 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers), and the Woodland further boasts ToyotaCare (factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles plus roadside assistance regardless of mileage).



Toyota didn’t mention the starting price of the Woodland, but don’t expect it to be cheap. The most affordable specification for the To arrive in U.S. dealerships in the fall as a 2022 model, the Sienna Woodland “helps drivers tackle outdoor adventure with confidence” thanks to, increased ground clearance, and rugged styling. Each unit sold will benefit the National Environmental Education Foundation with a $250 donation. Toyota has pledged to donate a minimum of $250,000 to support the foundation’s mission to make the environment more accessible.Available in Midnight Black Metallic or Woodland-exclusive Cement, the special edition “offers premium exterior styling with the versatile features one would expect from the fourth-generation Sienna.” The Japanese automaker refers to a 1,500-watt power outlet, a 3,500-pound (1,588-kilogram) hitch, roof rails with crossbars, unique stitching for the seats, 18-inch wheels, dark chrome-finished accents, and a 12-speaker audio system.The Woodland further sweetens the deal with blacked-out badging and satellite navigation for the touchscreen infotainment system that knows how to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Instead of a transfer case and a driveshaft, the all-wheel-drive system in the Sienna utilizes an electric motor to power the rear wheels when additional traction is necessary. Safety is another strong point of the adventure-oriented equipment group, which flexes lane departure alert with lane trace assist and road sign recognition.Every Sienna for the 2022 model year is covered by a 36-month or 36,000-mile (57,936-kilometers) base new vehicle warranty. The hybrid stuff is covered for eight years or 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers), and the Woodland further boasts ToyotaCare (factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles plus roadside assistance regardless of mileage).Toyota didn’t mention the starting price of the Woodland, but don’t expect it to be cheap. The most affordable specification for the 2021 model year is $34,460 excluding destination charge, and the XLE trim level with AWD on which the Woodland is most likely based costs $42,925 out of the door.

