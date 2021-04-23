U.S. Space Force Getting New Anti-Jamming Satellites in 2024

1 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Drag Races C7 Z06, Leaves It in the Dust Until It Doesn't

More on this:

Porsche 911 Turbo S Races Big Turbo Mk IV Supra, Somebody Gets Destroyed

A clash of titans. That perfectly describes the velocity battle we have here because it involves the cult tuner car that is the Mk IV Toyota Supra and the ex-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S, which continues to instill fear in its opponents, despite having been replaced by the stellar 992 model 6 photos



To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the vehicle, which delivers 580 hp in factory trim, has lost its catalytic converters while gaining an OTS 93-octane tune.



Moving on to the



According to YouTuber Auto Glory, who brought these shenanigans to our attention after riding shotgun in the Japanese toy, the turbo mentioned above is currently limited to delivering 21 psi, with a new boost controller on the way that should allow the number to climb to 34 psi. For now, though, the engine delivers around 600 wheel horsepower, which makes for north of 650 hp at the crankshaft.



Now, while the German speeding tool comes with the uber-precise PDK dual-clutch tranny, the



Sure, the Toyota Supra packs a drag-friendly wheel and tire setup, which involves smaller rear wheels and meaty-sidewall tires that should provide extra traction.



However, the machine, which is a right-hand drive example, still spun during the first of the two runs, which is why the starting speed was taken from 50 to 70 mph (from 80 to 113 kph) for the second stunt. Of course, a drag strip encounter would've probably helped while certainly making for a safer proposal.



Oh, and this is one of those races that provide "special effects," from the Supra's pre-race rolling burnouts to the flame-spitting delivered by the 911 Turbo S.



Now, this is the sort of race that could've seen the beast facing its competitor in stock condition. Nevertheless, this 991.2-generation Neunelfer was taken down the aftermarket route, albeit only receiving basic mods.To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the vehicle, which delivers 580 hp in factory trim, has lost its catalytic converters while gaining an OTS 93-octane tune.Moving on to the Supra and its infamous 2JZ, the 3.0-liter inline-six now works with a Precision 6870 turbocharger while also featuring an upgraded valvetrain, custom camshafts, an upgraded fuel system, air intake and intercooler, as well as an E85 tune.According to YouTuber Auto Glory, who brought these shenanigans to our attention after riding shotgun in the Japanese toy, the turbo mentioned above is currently limited to delivering 21 psi, with a new boost controller on the way that should allow the number to climb to 34 psi. For now, though, the engine delivers around 600 wheel horsepower, which makes for north of 650 hp at the crankshaft.Now, while the German speeding tool comes with the uber-precise PDK dual-clutch tranny, the Toyota driver has to handle the shifts via the clutch pedal, which only adds to the spice of this battle.Sure, the Toyota Supra packs a drag-friendly wheel and tire setup, which involves smaller rear wheels and meaty-sidewall tires that should provide extra traction.However, the machine, which is a right-hand drive example, still spun during the first of the two runs, which is why the starting speed was taken from 50 to 70 mph (from 80 to 113 kph) for the second stunt. Of course, a drag strip encounter would've probably helped while certainly making for a safer proposal.Oh, and this is one of those races that provide "special effects," from the Supra's pre-race rolling burnouts to the flame-spitting delivered by the 911 Turbo S.