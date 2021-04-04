Toyota Now Has a Mobile App to Help You Install a Child Car Seat

Japanese manufacturer Toyota has recently updated its Toyota Owners app with a new feature, providing customers with step-by-step instructions on how to correctly install a child car seat.
Needless to say, the guidance is specifically tailored to Toyota cars, and it comes as part of a new section called Toyota For Families.
The whole process has been designed from the very beginning to be as straightforward as possible.
First, users need to select the car model they own (for now, only the 2021 Sienna is supported) or just provide the VIN to let the app automatically determine such information on its own. The next step comes down to selecting the seat where they want to install the child seat and choose its mode, with a choice of three options, namely forward facing, rear facing, and booster seat.
There’s also additional information to help determine the type of seat based on age and weight, so overall, the app provides all the necessary details from the beginning to the end.
“Next, the app shows the user a custom video and written step-by-step instructions detailing installation of a generic child seat into the specific vehicle, in the specific position and installation method they’ve selected: LATCH or seat belt. If there’s a known incompatibility with their choice, the system is designed to automatically flag it and prompts them to choose a valid option,” Toyota explains.
The company says this little update can come in handy not only to customers who want to install a child car seat in their Toyota, but also to dealerships that can show their clients the correct way for the whole thing. And last but not least, prospective customers can explore the app to make more informed decisions before buying a car.
At this point, the new feature only supports the 2021 Sienna, but Toyota says more models would be added in the coming updates.
