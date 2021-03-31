Mid-Engined 2021 Toyota Supra Rendering Looks Like a McLaren from Space

Toyota Month is almost over, and we've come to realize one thing: the Supra is the biggest achievement of a company known for reliable commuters. Anything the Supra does automatically boosts the aura of your Corollas, RAV4s, and even the Siennas.
The development of a new sports car is quite expensive. You need not only the right engine and chassis but also people who know how to configure them. Toyota couldn't have done another Supra without BMW's involvement, but the design they came up with has nothing to do with the Germans.
While the Z4 is shaped to look a bit like every other Bimmer, the Supra is just over-the-top, with flared fenders and an absurd number of air vents. It's this character that a mid-engined rendering tried to take to the next level.
Artist chopping_pixels created this render back at the end of 2020. While we have seen others like it before, it looks believable yet exotic. With sharp creases and sci-fi aero, it resembles something that came off the McLaren production line. Of course, it also helps that the rendering isn't based on a stock Supra. You have all these aero bits, which would probably cost way more money on a 570S.
"But the Supra was never mid-engined," we hear you say. Well, there's a convenient second rendering for that. The photo looks like it's from a parallel universe. There, the MK4 Supra looking like a 1990s blog, only with a new layout. And in the background, the current Acura NSX has moved its 3.5-liter twin-turbo to the front, making it resemble a V12 Ferrari or an AMG GT, but with sharper lines.
Such digital changes are purely for our amusement, but they do get people talking. Towards the end of last year, the Japanese website Best Car Web reported that Toyota was considering a mid-engined sports car to take on the NSX and the GT-R. We're talking about something costing twice as much as a Supra, not an MR2.
While the Z4 is shaped to look a bit like every other Bimmer, the Supra is just over-the-top, with flared fenders and an absurd number of air vents. It's this character that a mid-engined rendering tried to take to the next level.
Artist chopping_pixels created this render back at the end of 2020. While we have seen others like it before, it looks believable yet exotic. With sharp creases and sci-fi aero, it resembles something that came off the McLaren production line. Of course, it also helps that the rendering isn't based on a stock Supra. You have all these aero bits, which would probably cost way more money on a 570S.
"But the Supra was never mid-engined," we hear you say. Well, there's a convenient second rendering for that. The photo looks like it's from a parallel universe. There, the MK4 Supra looking like a 1990s blog, only with a new layout. And in the background, the current Acura NSX has moved its 3.5-liter twin-turbo to the front, making it resemble a V12 Ferrari or an AMG GT, but with sharper lines.
Such digital changes are purely for our amusement, but they do get people talking. Towards the end of last year, the Japanese website Best Car Web reported that Toyota was considering a mid-engined sports car to take on the NSX and the GT-R. We're talking about something costing twice as much as a Supra, not an MR2.